Tjepkema, Jeanette

WAUPUN - Jeanette Tjepkema, age 90, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Jeanette was born on Jan. 27, 1931, a daughter of John and Clara (Hoffman) Posthuma. On Nov. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jerry Tjepkema at the First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. They operated their dairy farm near Waupun for many years and she worked as a nurse's aide at the Christian Home for 27 years. Jeanette's children and grandchildren always came first, and she especially looked forward to their big Sunday dinners and going for rides. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed flowers, bird watching and attending the Alto fair.

Jeanette is survived by her seven children, Janice (John) DeVries, Dennis (Anne), Steve, Calvin (Wanda) Tjepkema, Clarissa (Dan) Roets, Gerald (Karen) and Jeanann (Mike Marx) Tjepkema, all of Waupun; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Brian Vincent of Tennessee; two sisters, Sylvia (Clinton) Smith and Clarine (Ron) Buteyn; three sisters-in-law, Betty, Alice and Jane Posthuma; a brother-in-law, Herman Aalsma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Louise Vincent; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Voigt; and eight siblings, Eli, Cliff, Jim, Alvin, Carl and Jake Posthuma, Agnes Schmidt and Grace Fietz.

Visitation for Jeanette will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, March 13, at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 20 Bly Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Jeanette will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 13, at church, with Pastor Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established in Jeanette's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

