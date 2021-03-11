Menu
Jeanette Tjepkema
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Tjepkema, Jeanette

WAUPUN - Jeanette Tjepkema, age 90, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Jeanette was born on Jan. 27, 1931, a daughter of John and Clara (Hoffman) Posthuma. On Nov. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jerry Tjepkema at the First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. They operated their dairy farm near Waupun for many years and she worked as a nurse's aide at the Christian Home for 27 years. Jeanette's children and grandchildren always came first, and she especially looked forward to their big Sunday dinners and going for rides. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed flowers, bird watching and attending the Alto fair.

Jeanette is survived by her seven children, Janice (John) DeVries, Dennis (Anne), Steve, Calvin (Wanda) Tjepkema, Clarissa (Dan) Roets, Gerald (Karen) and Jeanann (Mike Marx) Tjepkema, all of Waupun; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Brian Vincent of Tennessee; two sisters, Sylvia (Clinton) Smith and Clarine (Ron) Buteyn; three sisters-in-law, Betty, Alice and Jane Posthuma; a brother-in-law, Herman Aalsma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Louise Vincent; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Voigt; and eight siblings, Eli, Cliff, Jim, Alvin, Carl and Jake Posthuma, Agnes Schmidt and Grace Fietz.

Visitation for Jeanette will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, March 13, at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 20 Bly Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Jeanette will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 13, at church, with Pastor Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established in Jeanette's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeannette was a great great aunt to me she will be missed and always will me in my heart I miss her so much I love her so much sorry for the passing loss my prayers thoughts condoulances sympathy hugs kisses loves goes out to her family love Diana Donovan
Diana Donovan
Family
March 28, 2021
We offer you our sympathy in the passing of your mother/grandmother/great grandmother. I´m sure she was greeted by Jesus as she passed from earthly life into her heavenly home, which we believe to be a happy occasion for her. What we feel most sad about, though, is that during the last year her children´s and grandchildren´s visiting her has been so terribly curtailed. That simply was not right. May God bless you all in this time of mourning.
Walter and Linda Wierenga
March 14, 2021
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories." Keeping the family in our thought and prayers for comfort as you celebrate Mrs. Tjepkema's graduation to heaven.
Brian and Michelle Vincent
March 11, 2021
