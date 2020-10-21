Jones, Jeanne Marie (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Jeanne Marie (Mulligan) Jones, age 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With profound sadness, our loving mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched has left us while sleeping peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, in Columbus, Wis.

She was born on April 23, 1931, in Columbus, Wis., to Edwin and Doris (Lang) Mulligan. Jeanne grew up with her three siblings and enjoyed spending time with them. She graduated from Columbus High School and went on to marry Robert T. Jones in January of 1950. Together they were blessed with four children, Craig, Nan, Nina, and Thomas.

Jeanne lived a long and full life. She worked for Swiss Colony for 15 years as a Human Resources Supervisor until her retirement. She also enjoyed traveling and went on many vacations with family throughout the years. Jeanne was a loving mother and an extra special grandmother.

Jeanne was excellent at baking and made the best chocolate chip cookies (only forgetting one or two ingredients occasionally). She was highly skilled at knitting and sewing numerous gifts and special keepsakes for family members. She was an avid reader, whether it was novels, the bible, or daily devotions she was always reading. Jeanne was known for being always on the go; the family often joked at knowing she would only be staying her 10 minutes and on to the next place or errand. Jeanne was so many great things: kind, loving, supportive and witty. She always had the best sense of humor and loved to laugh. One of the most special things about Jeanne is her unending faith. She was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the church's prayer group. Many people have benefited from Jeanne's prayers; she was always praying and will continue praying from heaven. Jeanne loved her family so much and instilled so many wonderful values in each one of them: her faith, kindness, forgiveness, and prayers. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Craig (Melody) Jones of Beloit, Wis., Nan Hoene of Columbus, Wis., Nina (Ernesto) Gordillo of Columbus, Wis., and Thomas Jones of Fond du Lac, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Colin (Jessica) Jones, Reed (Lauryn) Jones, Dane (Amie Ausloos) Jones, Nina (Andrew) Salzwedel, Toni (Craig) Peterson, Sarah (Erick) Pocan, Isabella Gordillo, Amanda (Justin) Cobb, and Jenna (Nick) Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren, Cole, Lorelei, Jonah, Henry, Court, Ames, Juliette, Bay, Makena, Ada, and Logan. Jeanne is further survived by her five nephews and niece.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert T. Jones; her brother, Bernard Mulligan; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and George Nitschke; brother-in-law, Dale Hendricks; and son-in-law, William Hoene.

On Oct. 18, 2020, Jeanne's beloved younger sister, Donna Hendricks, started their final road trip to heaven, waiting for Jeanne so they could go together. Their sisterly bond was unbreakable, and we wish them both peace and love as they reside in heaven together.

Private graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Columbus.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their excellent care and comfort given to our mother.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus, Wis., or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Dear Grandma,

Thank you for everything you've done for us. You've been an awesome grandma. I will never forget you. I'll keep you in my thoughts. Remember to always stay connected to Jesus. Love your great-grandson, Ames Robert.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850