WAUPUN - Jeannine L. Thompson, 91 and a half, formerly of Waupun, was reunited with her beloved husband, Gus, on June 4, 2021.

Jeannine was born on Nov. 8, 1929, the daughter of Lloyd (Curly) and Bertha (Greub) Staffon. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1948 and was united in marriage to Gerald E. "Gus" Thompson on Dec. 27, 1950. They enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage before Gus passed away on Nov. 24, 2005. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child went to school. She worked at the Brodhead Junior High School as a secretary. She was also a secretary at the Waupun WFDL Radio Station for several years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. She and Gus attended many sporting and community events throughout the years. She also enjoyed knitting, golfing, bowling, card club, and solving the daily Crypto quote in the newspaper. She was a member of the Ladies' Golf League at the Waupun Country Club until she suffered a stroke at the age of 85.

Jeannine is survived by her five children, Vicki (Bob Pagel) Daniels, Oshkosh, Curtis (Liz) Thompson, Southport, N.C., Judy (Everett) Fowler, Brodhead, Donna (Brad) Hanson, Winneconne, and Scott (Laurie) Thompson, Naples, Fla. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Mayer, Erica (Brian) Kangas, Jessica Thompson, Stefanie (Tony) Flores, Joseph Thompson, Aaron (Amanda) Hanson, Cassie Hanson, Emily Hanson, Lauren Thompson, and Sloane Thompson; and eight great-grandchildren, Maisie, Damian, and Dylan Mayer, Nolan and Wesley Kangas, Dominick Soberanez and John Flores, and Griffyn Hanson. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Staffon, Fairhaven, Mass., and Sharon Staffon, Port Richey, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, R. James Staffon, John (Jack) Staffon, and Jerry Staffon; and sister-in-law, Ellie Staffon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 118 W. Main St., Waupun, with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gerald E. Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent to Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, 201 East Jefferson St., Waupun, WI 53963-2030.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Elijah's Place, Oshkosh, and St. Croix Hospice, Fond du Lac, for their wonderful care of our Mom.

