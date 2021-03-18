Horn, Jeff

WISCONSIN DELLS - Jeff Horn, age 55, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Born in Madison, Wis., Jeff's life includes memories in Wisconsin Dells and Stevens Point, Wis., and Arlington and Galveston, Texas. Jeff married his best friend, Dena Bartholmey, on July 4, 2018. During a trip to visit Jeff's family and explore Wisconsin, they decided to make the Dells their home, Jeff's lifelong dream. During his battle with cancer, Jeff received comfort and support from his loving wife; and longtime friend, Rebecca Viska; along with many friends with whom he reconnected upon achieving his dream to move back to the Dells.

Jeff's amazing artistic skills were demonstrated in his model airplanes, remote controlled aircraft and drones, theatric dioramas, hand-carved rock figurines and chess pieces, and authentic medieval armor and armaments. Jeff also designed and created movie-ready military tanks. Affectionately called "Preacher" by some, Jeff used his abundant sense of humor and life experiences to help those who struggled in their own lives, demonstrating his compassion and special ability to listen to those in need.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Dena; son, Jacob; his mother, Patricia Brasfield of Rice Lake, Wis.; siblings, Julie (Gary) Friermood of Cable, Wis., Therese (Dean) Richards of Scottsdale, Ariz., and John Horn of Gwinn, Mich.; stepsister, Elizabeth (George) Farrish; beloved nieces, Jayme and Kristi; his loving "road dog," Daisy; his Uncle Tom and Aunt Vicki Horn; friend, Rebecca Viska; and other family and friends. Jeff was the son of former Wisconsin Dells High School teacher/coach, Al Horn, who preceded him in death, along with Jeff's grandparents, his Aunt Kate and Uncle Fred Smith.

A special thank you to Agrace, Amy and Betty for their care and support.

We hope to safely gather to celebrate his life together at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

