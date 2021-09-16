Menu
Jeffery Hatfield
FUNERAL HOME
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Hatfield, Jeffery M.

NECEDAH - Jeffery M. "Afro" Hatfield, 30, of Necedah, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home. He was raised by his parents, Terry, and Kathy (Lastinger) Hatfield. He grew up in the Tomah and Necedah areas and was a member of the Necedah High School graduating Class of 2010. Jeff was a proud father of his two children, Makiah and Damion Hatfield. He loved to bring them camping and was always looking for new adventures for them. They were his life. Jeff was outgoing and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was proud of his family and always made time for others. He liked to spend his time riding snowmobiles, driving his cars, listening to music, and his family and friends. He really enjoyed working at Wabash in New Lisbon. Jeff was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Makiah; his son, Damion; two sisters, Michelle (Wally) Crawford of Necedah and Theresa (Raymond) Hatfield of Necedah; his "Bestie," Bryan Woodard of Smithville, Tenn.; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Hatfield and Kathy Lastinger; his grandparents, Mark, and Cora "Jean" Lastinger, and Raymond and Charlotte Hatfield; many uncles; and an aunt.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. at the SONNENBURG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Darin Deford will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Due to road construction on East Monowau Street, please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Avenue to East Monowau or via Highway 16 to Sime Avenue to East Monowau Street.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau, Tomah, WI
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau, Tomah, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
