Jeffrey Blazek
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Blazek, Jeffrey T.

POYNETTE – Jeffrey T. Blazek, age 51, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, following lung-related illness from COVID-19.

Jeffrey was born on Jan. 22, 1970, in Portage, Wis., the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Smith) Blazek. He had worked as a machinist for Fristam Pumps in Middleton, Wis., for 32 years. One of the highlights of Jeff's life was to spend time with his daughter, Lilly. He also loved to hunt and fish, especially at The Whalens Grade. He will always be remembered for his helpfulness to his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Blazek, Poynette; his daughter, Lillian Rae Clemens, Waunakee; his siblings, Ed (Dawn) Blazek, Beaver Dam, Ann (Tom Heaps) Angell, Pardeeville, and Pamela Blazek, Poynette; nieces and nephews, Eddie Blazek, Beth Angell-Satterfield (Randy), Ashley Angell, and Jacob (Jesica) Walter; great-nephews, Brayden Alves and Jordan Walter; great-nieces, Angel Alves and Isla Satterfield; his dog and faithful companion, Bandit; aunts, uncles, cousins, other near relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, with Father Kumud Chandra Nayak officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in Poynette. Masks are recommended for attendance at Jeff's services.

The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for Jeff's special care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Jeff's honor.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Jan
2
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
So so sorry for your loss. Jeff was a heck of a guy, always a great friend and hunting buddy. Had lunch with him and his girl Peggy over the summer, so glad I got to see him one last time. Gonna miss you man.
Billy
February 13, 2022
I am saddened for his daughter Lilly, and pray she finds peace. After meeting Jeff only once I got to know how much he loved her and his girlfriend Peggy. I'm heartbroken for them both and wish he and I had more time to catch up. Gone to soon.
AnnaLee
Family
January 31, 2022
He was taken too soon. All my love and sympathy to all who knew him.
Roberta Thiessen Friederichs
Friend
January 18, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Enjoyed all our times together.
Len and Jan Blau
Friend
January 1, 2022
Jeff was a goofy guy, have some good memories. My thoughts and prayers to his family. Rest in peace buddy.
Debra Fleming
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Jeff was the nicest guy, he would do anything for anybody. We were besties in 8th grade. And grew apart, still had HUGS & laughs when we saw each other.Lov you, Gonna miss you. Thinking about you Lizard, and family.
Kelly Linde
December 29, 2021
