Blazek, Jeffrey T.

POYNETTE – Jeffrey T. Blazek, age 51, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, following lung-related illness from COVID-19.

Jeffrey was born on Jan. 22, 1970, in Portage, Wis., the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Smith) Blazek. He had worked as a machinist for Fristam Pumps in Middleton, Wis., for 32 years. One of the highlights of Jeff's life was to spend time with his daughter, Lilly. He also loved to hunt and fish, especially at The Whalens Grade. He will always be remembered for his helpfulness to his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Blazek, Poynette; his daughter, Lillian Rae Clemens, Waunakee; his siblings, Ed (Dawn) Blazek, Beaver Dam, Ann (Tom Heaps) Angell, Pardeeville, and Pamela Blazek, Poynette; nieces and nephews, Eddie Blazek, Beth Angell-Satterfield (Randy), Ashley Angell, and Jacob (Jesica) Walter; great-nephews, Brayden Alves and Jordan Walter; great-nieces, Angel Alves and Isla Satterfield; his dog and faithful companion, Bandit; aunts, uncles, cousins, other near relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, with Father Kumud Chandra Nayak officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in Poynette. Masks are recommended for attendance at Jeff's services.

The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for Jeff's special care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Jeff's honor.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.