Ramsay, Jeffrey J.

PORTAGE – Jeffrey J. Ramsay, age 45, passed away at his home in Portage on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Jeff was born on Dec. 21, 1975, in Portage, the son of James and Judith (Dushek) Ramsay. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1994 and Culinary Arts School in 1996. Jeff was a chef in Biloxi, Miss.; Ishnala, Fields, and head chef at the Newport Steak House in Wisconsin Dells and the Portage Country Club. He also worked at Sorentos in Wisconsin Dells and currently at Cardinal Glass in Portage.

The loves of Jeff's life were fishing and hunting; his dogs, Abby and Bella; and most of all, his daughter, Ava Elaine Rose. In the three short years he got to be her father, she became the most important person in his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Ava; parents, James and Judy Ramsay of Portage; sister, Jenny (Tom) Dickman and children, Sydney and Allison Dickman, all of Menomonie; aunts, Bonnie Harmon (Dave Dell) of Portage, Linda Tessman of Portage, and Mary (Reed) Van Ness of Sheboygan; uncle, Ken Grotzke of Janesville; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Ruth Ramsay, Edward Dushek and Donna Dushek Metcalf; and his aunt, Linda Grotzke.

Please join us in saying farewell to Jeff on Sunday, Oct. 3, at COLLIPP WORDEN PARK in Portage where an open house will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please bring pictures and stories to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Dear Jeff. Your presence we miss. Your memories we treasure. Loving you always. Forgetting you never.

Today he is flying with the ducks at Grand River Marsh.