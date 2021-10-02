Schmitt, Jeffrey C.

BEAVER DAM - Jeffrey Carl Schmitt, 58, of Beaver Dam passed away in the loving arms of his wife Patti at UW-Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his children Derek, Devin, Kelan, and Dillon and their loved ones on Wednesday, Sept. 29th, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. Jeff follows his father Carl to heaven 10 months later.

He was born on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1963, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam to Carl and Marilyn (Welch) Schmitt, the oldest of six children. He was married to Patti (Kniess) on October 20, 2018, a beautiful snowy day at Astico Park Bridge. Jeff was very versatile and knowledgeable in every field. As a youngster he raced in the soap box derby, bowled to many victories, and was a member of the Flying Eagle Drum and Bugle Corp. He attended Beaver Dam Schools, graduating high school in 1981. There, he was part of the State Championship Football Team. Following graduation, Jeff ventured out West to Driggs, Idaho to work at Grand Targhee Ski Lodge in the Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming. He eventually found his way back home to work with his father and siblings in the family business Schmitt Challenges Inc., grading and excavating. "I dig holes and fill 'em back in," "Good enough for a town this size," and "Let's Go!" were common exclamations he made to simplify how the family shaped the landscape of Beaver Dam and the surrounding areas.

Jeff played as hard as he worked, building a go-kart track dubbed Shaw Hill International Track and Speedway which was lit from old Shopko parking lights every Friday. The old town road would be lined with cars as far as you could see with people that came to watch guys race for a coffee can full of 5's. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, sharing that love with Patti and his kids, carrying through to many more activities. Jeff loved the Washington Redskins and coached youth football and baseball. He put his kids on skates as soon as they could walk and supported Beaver Dam Youth Hockey for many years. His booming voice still rings the playing fields and ice to this day, "hit somebody!" He had a passion for Kwik Trip coffee. Always on the go and intertwined with the community, he was frequently forgiven for going too fast to make it to the next meeting.

Another passion was Sprint Car Racing. He also enjoyed playing poker with his wife, sitting down at the table with friends saying the motto, "Only need a chip and a chair." Jeff and Patti spent time traveling the U.S. together to experience the natural beauty and fun the world has to offer on the open road. Jeff was passionate about politics and civil matters, which evolved into serving the community in the Town of Beaver Dam for many years as Board Supervisor, and most recently written in as Chairman. He served the greater Dodge County as well, acting as Supervisor of District 5. Jeff was a voice for many people, brought new ideas, and challenged people and policy to better serve the people of his community.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patti Schmitt (Kniess); children, Derek (Melissa) Schmitt of Marshfield, Devin (fiancée Julie Maree) Schmitt of Beaver Dam, Kelan (Dayton) Ramirez of Lone Rock, and Dillon (Savannah Schreiner) Moul of Horicon; grandsons, Noah and Joshua Schmitt, Aston and Wyatt Ramirez; mother, Marilyn Schmitt; in-laws Penny Sommers and Jerry Kniess; brothers, Brian (Donna), Tim (Andrea Rennhack), and Peter (Renee); sisters, Denise "Tinker" (Bill) Mining and Carla "Josie" (Ryan) Haase; and further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded by his father Carl on 11/23/20; son, Brody Joseph; grandson, Charles Jeffrey; grandparents; and other relatives.

"At the end of the day… you only live so many minutes."

Private family services will be held, and a Celebration of Life for Jeff will take place at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view and sign the family's guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.