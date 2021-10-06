Menu
Jeffrey Schmitt
1963 - 2021
1963
2021
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Schmitt, Jeffrey C.

BEAVER DAM - A procession for Jeff will leave Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 12:30 p.m., heading towards the farm. The family invites other relatives, friends, and members of the public who want to honor Jeff to line the road along the procession after they exit Highway 151 (exit 130), as they head south on Highway G and then east on County Road S before turning right to head south on Shaw Hill Road. After the procession has gone through, everyone is welcome to drive down Shaw Hill Road past the farm to pay their respects (feel free to honk and wave), as there will not be any gathering at the farm at this time.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI
The Staff and Management of Deer Track Park Landfill in Watertown is deeply saddened to hear of Jeffs passing. Five minutes with Jeff and you felt like you had known his "down to earth, old soul" forever. A wonderful man who always had a smile or a story for everyone. He truly was happily married man and spoke proudly about his wife, kids and grandkids all the time. RIP Jeff, but I have a feeling God has some serious projects he needs you to take care of for him!
Staff at Deer Track Park Landfill - Watertown WI
Work
October 6, 2021
