Jeffrey Schrofer
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Schrofer, Jeffrey S. "Jeff"

BARABOO - Jeff S. Schrofer passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Hilden-Mack.

He is survived by his sisters, Joni (Dennis) Howery, Betty Brietzman (Lenny) and Cheri Slaney; brother, Eldred (Charmaine) Schrofer; daughters, Shelly (Wesley) Wargolet and Rhonda (Ed) Pfluger; sons, Dale Huffstutler, Joe (Carla) Huffstutler and Charlie (Kathy) Huffstutler; grandkids; nieces; nephews; and close friend, Jenny Volbrect.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Mack; wife, Joyce Schrofer; three brothers; and a sister.

Jeff was a logger and construction worker after serving active duty in the U.S. Army. In his free time, he enjoyed old cars, fishing, good music and the company of his many friends. Jeff's laugh, humor and generous ways will be missed.

There will be a public visitation on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. with military honors being held at 3:30. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Jeff will be buried at Walnut Hill Cemetery next to his wife in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family: 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hey little brother, going to miss you so so so very much. Who am I going to call late in the night just to chat. Gone is the guy I shared childhood memories, secrets and antics with because it was only you there- just you and me. You had a quiet way a huge heart and I sure am going to miss you, love you little brother. Your big sister
Joni Howery
December 18, 2020
