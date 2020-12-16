Schrofer, Jeffrey S. "Jeff"

BARABOO - Jeff S. Schrofer passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Hilden-Mack.

He is survived by his sisters, Joni (Dennis) Howery, Betty Brietzman (Lenny) and Cheri Slaney; brother, Eldred (Charmaine) Schrofer; daughters, Shelly (Wesley) Wargolet and Rhonda (Ed) Pfluger; sons, Dale Huffstutler, Joe (Carla) Huffstutler and Charlie (Kathy) Huffstutler; grandkids; nieces; nephews; and close friend, Jenny Volbrect.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Schrofer and Phyllis Mack; wife, Joyce Schrofer; three brothers; and a sister.

Jeff was a logger and construction worker after serving active duty in the U.S. Army. In his free time, he enjoyed old cars, fishing, good music and the company of his many friends. Jeff's laugh, humor and generous ways will be missed.

There will be a public visitation on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. with military honors being held at 3:30. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Jeff will be buried at Walnut Hill Cemetery next to his wife in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family: 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913.