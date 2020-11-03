Schultz, Jeffrey Robert

JUNEAU - Jeffrey Robert Schultz, of Juneau, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born the son of Robert and Marilyn (nee Rupnow) Schultz.

Jeff was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church of Clyman, Wis. He grew up on the family farm and was a farmer all his life and also worked for other farmers. Jeff enjoyed being with people and could easily carry on a conversation with anyone. He loved Wisconsin sports.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Marilyn; his sisters, Christine (Michael) Krueger, Arlene (Steven) Carella and Nancy Laue; and his brother, Kevin (Sandra) Schultz. He is also survived by his niece, Samantha (Casey) Lenz; nephews, Nicholas Krueger and Conner Schultz; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 11-12 p.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Clyman. Funeral service will follow at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bohn will officiate. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

The family has requested that a mask be worn.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be placed on our website, www.berndt-ledesma.com.