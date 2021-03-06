Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jenanne Anderson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Anderson, Jenanne Inez

SUN PRAIRIE - Jenanne I. Anderson (nee Erickson), 72, of Sun Prairie, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2021. The daughter of the Rev. John Irving and Myrtle Anne (nee Hulting) Erickson, she was born on Jan. 19, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. Raised in Chicago, she graduated from North Park Academy in 1966 and subsequently earned her B.A. in art and English from North Park College (now North Park University) of Chicago in 1970. She was united in marriage with Dennis William Anderson on June 22, 1969, in Chicago. Following their honeymoon in the British Isles, the couple settled in Chicago with Jenanne managing The Beehive, an antique shop, for her mother. They and resided there until relocating to Wisconsin, first in Beaver Dam in 1977 and later in Sun Prairie in 2009.

Jenanne also earned a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked as a librarian for Cambria-Friesland School District from 1986 until her retirement in 2010. She previously had served as a library staff member at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam and a tutor for the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

Jenanne found great joy and fulfillment in her family and friends, as well as in singing, music, art (painting), antiques, interior decorating, traveling in the United States and Europe, her pet Standard Poodles, reading, film, and good comedy. She was a member and participant of the former Beaver Dam Oratorio Society. She especially loved her times at Hagerman Lake in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where she spent numerous summers beginning as a child.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, in 2013; her in-laws, Herbert and Jean (Dennis) Anderson; and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her children (twin daughters and a son): daughter, Jessica (David) Rodin of Wauwatosa, Wis.; daughter, Karin (Brandon) Johnson of Madison, Wis.; and son, Joseph (Lisa) Anderson of Madison, Wis.; and grandsons, Kendall and Beckett Rodin of Wauwatosa and Charlie Johnson of Madison. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Karin Deitrick of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; her niece, Kristina Sterling of Littleton, Colo.; her nephew, Daniel Deitrick of Millville, Pa.; as well as by an aunt and several cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service of remembrance and inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for small donation to Covenant Point Bible Camp. Donations can be made via www.CPBC.com/donate or by mail to Covenant Point Bible Camp, Attn. Erik Strom, 358 W. Hagerman Lake Road, Iron River, MI 49935. Please share your memories at www.cresssfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results