SUN PRAIRIE - Jenanne I. Anderson (nee Erickson), 72, of Sun Prairie, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2021. The daughter of the Rev. John Irving and Myrtle Anne (nee Hulting) Erickson, she was born on Jan. 19, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. Raised in Chicago, she graduated from North Park Academy in 1966 and subsequently earned her B.A. in art and English from North Park College (now North Park University) of Chicago in 1970. She was united in marriage with Dennis William Anderson on June 22, 1969, in Chicago. Following their honeymoon in the British Isles, the couple settled in Chicago with Jenanne managing The Beehive, an antique shop, for her mother. They and resided there until relocating to Wisconsin, first in Beaver Dam in 1977 and later in Sun Prairie in 2009.

Jenanne also earned a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked as a librarian for Cambria-Friesland School District from 1986 until her retirement in 2010. She previously had served as a library staff member at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam and a tutor for the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

Jenanne found great joy and fulfillment in her family and friends, as well as in singing, music, art (painting), antiques, interior decorating, traveling in the United States and Europe, her pet Standard Poodles, reading, film, and good comedy. She was a member and participant of the former Beaver Dam Oratorio Society. She especially loved her times at Hagerman Lake in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where she spent numerous summers beginning as a child.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, in 2013; her in-laws, Herbert and Jean (Dennis) Anderson; and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her children (twin daughters and a son): daughter, Jessica (David) Rodin of Wauwatosa, Wis.; daughter, Karin (Brandon) Johnson of Madison, Wis.; and son, Joseph (Lisa) Anderson of Madison, Wis.; and grandsons, Kendall and Beckett Rodin of Wauwatosa and Charlie Johnson of Madison. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Karin Deitrick of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; her niece, Kristina Sterling of Littleton, Colo.; her nephew, Daniel Deitrick of Millville, Pa.; as well as by an aunt and several cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service of remembrance and inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for small donation to Covenant Point Bible Camp. Donations can be made via www.CPBC.com/donate or by mail to Covenant Point Bible Camp, Attn. Erik Strom, 358 W. Hagerman Lake Road, Iron River, MI 49935. Please share your memories at www.cresssfuneralservice.com.

