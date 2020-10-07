Harder, Jennifer Lynn (Fredrick)

MADISON/BEAVER DAM – Jennifer Lynn (Fredrick) Harder was born on Feb. 25, 1979, and raised in Beaver Dam, Wis. Family surrounded Jennifer as she passed into heaven on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 41.

She was an amazing mother to her two children, Sophia and Nolan, her prize and joy that will remain her greatest legacy.

Jennifer's life will be remembered and celebrated by those she's left behind, her children, Sophia and Nolan Hein; husband, Timothy Harder; parents, Franklin and Jean Fredrick; sister, Lisa (Emmett) Blahnik and niece, Everlei Blahnik; and her extended family and life-long friends.

Jennifer graduated from UW-Whitewater and then dedicated 18 years working with the Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA). She called Madison home, where she raised her beautiful family, spent time with friends and enjoyed her time out with nature. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and those that knew her.

A private service is being held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. Family and friends are planning a Celebration of Life at a future date.

Memorials and cards of sympathy in Jennifer's name may be mailed to Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716, and will be given to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

