Jerald "Jerry" Bell

May 27, 1944 - Feb. 15, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Jerald "Jerry" Bell, age 77, announces his unexpected passing on Feb. 15, 2022, at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

A memorial gathering for Jerry will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. will be concelebrated with the Rev. Fr. James Bergin and Rev. Fr. John Radetski. After inurnment at St. Peter's Cemetery, S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI, a gathering and luncheon will follow at the Beaver Dam American Legion.

Jerry was born on May 27, 1944, to James and Irene Bell, was raised in Beaver Dam, WI, and grew up in a Catholic family, attending St. Peter's School. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Barber College of Davenport, IA. His first barber job was for Louie "Slim" Pohlman in downtown Beaver Dam on Front Street near City Lunch. He then worked in Columbus for Bill Gavinski and spent most of his career in Beaver Dam at Winkler's Family Hair and Barber-Ann's, retiring from there after 50 years. He lived and breathed his barbering career. He loved every second of it and never thought of it as a job; it was a lifestyle. He has cut generations of local men's hair, including that of grandfathers, fathers, sons, and grandsons. We're pretty sure there are many a child's baby book containing that first snip of hair and special first haircut photo with Jerry at the helm of the chair. He won several awards, including Barber of the Year, and was extremely proud of his talent for cutting hair (known for the perfect flat top!) listening to his clients' stories, and sharing a good story or two of his own. He served his country in the Army National Guard, 32nd Red Arrow Division, 135th Medical Battalion. He was an avid supporter of several organizations that helped and empowered veterans. Jerry enjoyed hot rods, and loved watching NASCAR races, especially following Matt Kenseth's career, cheering on the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, gambling at Ho-Chunk, leading Geno Berndt's racing team as Crew Chief, traveling, and listening to the music of the 50s and 60s, most notably his beloved Beach Boys.

Jerry was a loyal son, brother, and friend, a loving person, and a kind soul. He was so dedicated to those in his life and was always there if you needed him. Through his many health trials, he managed to stay strong, keep his positive attitude, and take everything one day at a time…an inspiration.

Jerry is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Judy (Greg) Hein of Beaver Dam, and Jan (Allen) Bellherron of Richmond, VA, his brother and sister-in-law Jim (Karen) of Ft. Myers, FL, nephews: Jim (Sandy) Bell and Jeff (Luz) Bell, all of Florida, Greg (Sheila) Hein of Beaver Dam, and Travis (Crystal) Hein of Appleton, co-worker and loyal friend Lee Winkler, special relatives who always kept in touch with Jerry, grand-nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends, and former barber clients.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Lois Kruel in March of 2020, his parents: Jim and Irene Bell, other relatives, and many friends.

Jerry was blessed with wonderful caregivers, including his doctors Cassidy and Rentmeester, the loving staff at Christian Family Solutions, SSM Home Health, and Beaver Dam Memory Care. We are so very grateful to all of you for your dedication and care of our sweet brother.

Family was extremely important to Jerry, so In lieu of flowers he would love it if you did something special for your family.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family.

Jerry, you ran a great race and crossed the finish line with the checkered flag. Continue on that racetrack in the sky.