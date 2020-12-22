Yunto, Jerold

BEAVER DAM - Jerold Yunto, 68, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Jerry's death was due to glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer).

Jerry was born Nov. 2, 1952, in the town of Chester in Dodge County, the son of Lester and Gladys Webster Yunto. Jerry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1971. On Nov. 10, 1984, Jerry and Beverly Schouten were united in marriage at Alto Reformed Church. During Jerry's employment he worked for National Rivet and Manufacturing in Waupun, ITW/BEE Industries in Watertown, and Waupun Equipment in Watertown from which he retired in 2018. He worked part-time for Hellenbrand ACE Hardware in Marshall. Jerry was a member of Watertown Conservation Club. He and Bev were volunteer hunter safety instructors for the DNR for over 25 years and were past 4-H leaders of the Alto Allstars 4-H Club. Jerry was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbelton, Wis., where he served on the church council. Upon moving to Beaver Dam in 2019 Jerry became a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Beverly Yunto of Beaver Dam; three children, Dawn (Conrad) Revels of Brandon, Fredrick Yunto of Hubbelton, and Craig (Heather) Yunto of Brandon;

six grandchildren, Paige (Dalton) Hupf, Bailey, Peyton, Eyon, Landen, and Kendra; a great-granddaughter, Brookelyn; four sisters, Judy Killam of Waupun, Sharon (Elton) Posthuma of Beaver Dam, Donna Nummerdor of Waupun, and Gladys (Dan) Montsma of Waupun; mother-in-law, Annice Hopp of Waupun; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Henry Lester Yunto; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Killam and Lee Nummerdor.

Friends and relatives of Jerry Yunto may call on the family on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at WERNER-HARMESN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Private family services will be held on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Please abide by Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.