Jerome Carl Buss
1936 - 2021
Buss, Jerome Carl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jerome Carl "Jerry" Buss, 85, of Rochester, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Columbus, Wis., to Lawrence and Irma Buss. He grew up in nearby Reeseville and graduated from Juneau High School. During this time, he met the love of his life, Shirley Oestreich. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War, before being honorably discharged in 1961. He married Shirley on June 1, 1957, in Juneau, Wis. He worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at stations in Harrisburg, Pa., Rantoul, Ill., Fargo, N.D., Aberdeen, S.D., and Rochester, Minn., until retirement.

During retirement, Jerry enjoyed woodworking, doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cheering on Minnesota sports teams, and trips to the family cabin on Little Sand Lake in northwestern Wisconsin.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; three children, Keith (Maureen) Buss, Pam (John) Wheelock, and Kevin (Michelle) Buss; seven grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Buss, Emily Buss, Andrew (Erin) Buss, Claire Buss, Nathan Wheelock, Tara (Kevin) Behr, and Emma Buss; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Buss, Molly Buss, Macklin Behr, and a baby to be born in the spring; five siblings, Howard (Kathy) Buss, Richard (Margaret) Buss, Nancy (Donald) Neitzel, Barb Buss, and Carolyn (Thomas) Homer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Irma Buss.

The family would like to thank Jennifer Grantham, R.N., Hospice Coordinator with Mayo Clinic Hospice Program, and Julie Holst, APRN C.N.P., with Mayo Clinic Palliative Care Program, for their compassionate care.

A private family burial with military honors will be held May 6, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. A celebration of life will be held May 7, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., at THE HOMESTEAD AT ROCHESTER, 5520 Ballington Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Memorials are preferred to the charity of the donor's choice or to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Buss family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 8, 2022.
