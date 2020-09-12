Derr, Jerome C.

COLUMBUS - Jerome C. Derr, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Columbus, to Oscar and Laura (Schmidt) Derr. Jerome graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Ione Ruesch on June 19, 1954, in Wisconsin Rapids, and the couple had five children. Jerome farmed on the family's century homestead in the Town of Hampden. He was a hard worker who passionately embraced the farming lifestyle. He was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather who especially enjoyed times when the family was together. In his early years, Jerome found time for snowmobiling, dancing and travel, especially their trips to Nashville. He always enjoyed his deer hunting weekends with the Ruesch family. Jerome worked at Electric Motor Service in Madison, Wis., for many years until retirement.

After his wife's passing, Jerome was married to Eileen Levandowski on Nov. 16, 2002, in East Bristol. In his retirement years the couple wintered in Texas, enjoying socializing with other snowbirds at the pool, bicycling, or at the bocce ball court. He also enjoyed woodcarving and making his homemade wine, sharing it with family and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen of Columbus; four daughters, Shirley Vaughan of Sun Prairie, Patricia (Larry) Gumz of Rio, Diane (Daniel) Guenther of Columbus and Lynn (Warren) Kreyer of Poynette; one son, Duane Derr of Madison; two stepchildren, Gale Levandowski of Berry, Ala., and David (Karen) Levandowski of Hinckley, Ill.; five grandchildren, Chris Vaughan, Tyrone (Ashley) Gumz, Erica (Jason) Knaus, Laura (Tom) Kendall and Bryan (Sheri) Guenther; five great-grandchildren, Deklan, Kane, Landon, Vivian and Everly; one sister, Marian Jesberger of Sun Prairie; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione, in 2001; a brother, Robert; and an infant sister, Agnes.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, East Bristol. Rev. Jarod Holzhuter officiated. Interment was in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church. A heartfelt thank you to LifeStar and Ryan EMS, Prairie Ridge Health ER staff in Columbus and Dr. Rolf Poser. Also, special thanks to Dr. Hudson and the ER and ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

