Austin, Jerrold "Jerry"

BARABOO - Jerrold "Jerry" Austin, age 75, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, Wis.

Jerry was born Jan. 4, 1945, in Randolph, Wis., the son of Loren and Agatha (Geurney) Austin. When Jerry was a young man looking for a career, someone looked at him straight in the eyes and said, "One word: Plastics." And this Jerry did! Jerry's career in the plastics industry spanned six decades, where he designed plastic production tooling and deployed them into manufacturing facilities, first for Flambeau, then later for Kleins, and finally for his own company, Glacier Design. His work also took him on numerous occasions to Portugal and Hong Kong, two places that he would often recall with great fondness. It is difficult to live in the Midwest and not have at least once used an item Jerry designed and manufactured: in the car, in the tool box, or in the kitchen. In his spare time, Jerry loved fishing, taking many trips to Canada and the Mississippi Gulf. He also enjoyed dining out and going to movie theaters. Jerry also had a life-long love of science and science fiction - he was a voracious reader on these subjects and always an early adopter of the latest technology gadgets.

Jerrold is survived by his sons, Jeff (Donna), Mark, and Todd (Valeria Bertacco); daughter, Pam (Todd) Braaksma; brother, Thomas Austin; 10 grandchildren, Joelle (Jesse) Christofferson, Chantel (Dustin) Steinhorst, Austin and Emma Braaskma, Nicholas, Katie, Anna, Ally, Austin, Marco and Renzo Bertacco; and two great-grandchildren, Franconia Steinhorst and Floral Christofferson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Barbara Rose (nee Becker) and Marlea; and sister, Dorothea Manthei.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

