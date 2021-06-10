Nelsestuen, Jerry Allen

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jerry Allen Nelsestuen, 79, former resident of Baraboo, Wis., passed away after a brief illness in Tucson, Ariz., on Nov. 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 12 at the WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD.

Jerry was born in Trempealeau County, Wis., to Orville and Pearl (Mahoney) Nelsestuen on Nov. 22, 1940. He is survived by his children, Dyanna (Kendell) Roper, Catherine (Joseph) Sposato, Jason (Royce) Nelsestuen, and Jeanne (Terrance) Hopkins; grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Nathan and Mark Roper, Jared Sposato, Erin Powers, Kristen Phillips, Jay, Cody, Ty and Ian Nelsestuen, Cierra and Sadona Hopkins; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene Nelsestuen and David (Mary) Nelsestuen; sister-in-law, Linda Nelsestuen; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith Ann (Haskins) Nelsestuen; and brothers, Dennis Nelsestuen, Phillip Nelsestuen and Paul Nelsestuen.

Jerry graduated from Baraboo High School, Baraboo, Wis., in 1958 and Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Okla., in 1977. He married Judith Ann Haskins on Aug. 22, 1959, in West Baraboo, Wis. He and Judy pastored churches in Houston, Texas, West Baraboo, Wis., Clinton, Okla., Sidney, Iowa, and various churches in Arizona and Baltimore, Md. Jerry was active in the communities where he pastored. He joined the Baraboo Ministerial Association in 1967 and was an integral part of the Good Friday services while there. In Clinton, Okla., Jerry was the PTA president at the school attended by his daughters. He was instrumental in fundraising during his time there and was remembered as being a great riverboat gambler at the Nance western carnival. Jerry also enjoyed playing baseball and softball. He loved to watch the Atlanta Braves and the Green Bay Packers. He was a blessing to all who knew him. Jerry retired from pastoring in 2002 but never from ministry. He was still ministering to those around him during his brief illness and hours from his death.

Donations can be made to Alta Vista Bible Church at www.avbiblechurch.org/giving, Angel Tree with Prison Fellowship or Samaritan's Purse. https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/tucson-cremation.