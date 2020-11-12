Cieman, Jesse Bernard

NECEDAH - Jesse Bernard Cieman, 87, of Necedah, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020.

Jesse was born on Oct. 14, 1933, in Camp Douglas, Wis., just minutes before his twin sister. Interestingly, on Oct. 8, 1955, Jesse would marry his childhood sweetheart who was also a twin.

Jesse had a passion for woodworking and the outdoors. He enjoyed creating wood crafted masterpieces that he shared with those he loved. Jesse spent many days fishing, hunting, riding his ATV or simply sitting in the fresh air entertaining family and friends. If his garage door was open, you knew you were invited in. In his later years, his generosity was demonstrated by his trips to the local potato fields to collect abandoned post-harvest potatoes for those who needed a little extra help.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean of Necedah; his daughter, Debra; granddaughter, Chelle (husband, Dave); granddaughter, Danielle (husband, Craig); and grandson, Joseph (wife, Shannon); and nine great-grandchildren, Emily, Conner, Henry, Everett, Nathan, Charlotte, Griffin, Anika and McKenna.

Jesse was preceded in death by his infant son, Paul Bernard Cieman; his parents, Cecelia (Tatu) Cieman and Paul Cieman; his sisters, Pauline (husband, Michael) Mangino, Irene Jane Beckman, Jean (Fritz) Winkleman and his special twin, Janice (husband, Richard) Delaney; as well as other special loved ones, including his beloved grandfather, Herman Fredric Cieman, with whom he shared a special bond.

In keeping with Jesse's wishes, he will be cremated. There will not be a service held at this time.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.