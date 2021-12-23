Menu
Jesse Martinez
FUNERAL HOME
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St.
Randolph, WI

Martinez, Jesse

WATERTOWN - Jesse Terry Martinez, age 91, of Watertown, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center with family at his side.

Jesse was born on May 9, 1930, in Grand Prairie, Texas, son of Ponciano and Enriqueta (Schultz) Martinez. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed drawing artwork, listening to Johnny Cash and watching John Wayne western videos. Jesse enjoyed the FaceTime visits with son-in-law's family from Mexico. He loved to go fishing with family and friends and spend time with his grandchildren.

Jesse is survived by his two daughters, Sabrina (Carlos) Hernandez of Ixoina and Katrina Riel of Beaver Dam; son, Mason Martinez of Gilbert, Ariz.; and is further survived by four other children; seven grandchildren, Skyler, Alyicia, and Carlos Hernandez, and Nevada, Jason, Tony Riel and Scotty Hatlevig; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda McColl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by Ida Haberman, the mother of Jesse's children, Sabrina, Katrina and Mason; brothers and sister; and parents.

Visitation for Jesse will be held from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at RANDOLPH COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 208 S. High St., Randolph, WI 53956.

A funeral service for Jesse will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at RANDOLPH COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St., Randolph, WI
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St., Randolph, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mason n Sebrina n family . Sorry We can not be there .We are in Duluth Mn . Jesse was c close cousin to our Chavez Family when we lived in Randolph n God be with you n ur family’s n your all in our prayers . Love Gary n Phyllis Schmidt
Phyllis Schmidt
Family
December 27, 2021
