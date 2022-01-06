Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jill McPherson
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

McPherson, Jill A.

LAVALLE - Jill A. McPherson, 66, of LaValle and formerly of Clyman, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin.

Jill was born the daughter of Bruce and Margie (Nickels) Klatt on Oct. 30, 1955, in Watertown. Jill attended Horicon High School. She retired from John Deere in Horicon after 30 years of service. Jill was married to George McPherson on April 19, 2002, in Baraboo.

Jill enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, and had a great love for animals, including dogs, cats, and the rabbits they had on the farm. Jill loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She was an amazing historian of Klatt family history. She always had stories to tell, including of her work at John Deere and the people she worked with and the friends she made while there. Jill always had something witty to say to you and sure could make you laugh. She was always willing to help out anyone who needed it and wasn't afraid to offer advice when asked (and even when it wasn't asked for).

Jill is survived by her husband, George; her daughters, Amy Fischer (fiancé, Will Lacharite) and Kimberly (Lonnie) Lacharite; her sister, Sandy (John) Lagerman; her brother, Bob (Christy) Klatt; grandchildren, Todd (Tanya) Lookman and Cassie Lookman; great-grandson, Noah Lookman; step-children, Tracy (Kliff) Barkus, Rick (Michelle) McPherson, Nick McPherson (special friend, Andrea Brown), and Melissa McPherson (special friend, Dave Jacobson); many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Randy Klatt.

A luncheon and celebration of life will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at IAM UNION HALL in Horicon.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
IAM Union Hall
258 Barstow St., Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jill you were a heart of gold true to your family and loved them unconditional. You were not only my cousin but I felt more like best friends I loved hanging out with you when we were in high school and even though I moved away we always stayed in touch through the good and the bad and we had each other's back. I'm going to miss our talks and you keeping me up on the family back home ❤ Jill loved her family so much don't ever forget that keep her close to your heart. Jill until we meet again know I love you with all my heart and it's broken right now but I know your in a happier place. Rest In Peace my sweetie ❤
Jeannie Carman
Family
January 5, 2022
I will miss you Sister till we meet again
Sandy Lagerman
Sister
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results