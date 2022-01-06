McPherson, Jill A.

LAVALLE - Jill A. McPherson, 66, of LaValle and formerly of Clyman, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin.

Jill was born the daughter of Bruce and Margie (Nickels) Klatt on Oct. 30, 1955, in Watertown. Jill attended Horicon High School. She retired from John Deere in Horicon after 30 years of service. Jill was married to George McPherson on April 19, 2002, in Baraboo.

Jill enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, and had a great love for animals, including dogs, cats, and the rabbits they had on the farm. Jill loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She was an amazing historian of Klatt family history. She always had stories to tell, including of her work at John Deere and the people she worked with and the friends she made while there. Jill always had something witty to say to you and sure could make you laugh. She was always willing to help out anyone who needed it and wasn't afraid to offer advice when asked (and even when it wasn't asked for).

Jill is survived by her husband, George; her daughters, Amy Fischer (fiancé, Will Lacharite) and Kimberly (Lonnie) Lacharite; her sister, Sandy (John) Lagerman; her brother, Bob (Christy) Klatt; grandchildren, Todd (Tanya) Lookman and Cassie Lookman; great-grandson, Noah Lookman; step-children, Tracy (Kliff) Barkus, Rick (Michelle) McPherson, Nick McPherson (special friend, Andrea Brown), and Melissa McPherson (special friend, Dave Jacobson); many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Randy Klatt.

A luncheon and celebration of life will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at IAM UNION HALL in Horicon.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.