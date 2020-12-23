Scherbert, Jill M.

ENDEAVOR – Jill M. Scherbert, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

Jill was born on Dec. 14, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Benny and Sybella (Bork) Nelson. She graduated high school from Deforest High in 1981. She then furthered her education by graduating from Madison Community College with a degree in marketing and computer programming, all while raising six children. She married John Scherbert on Feb. 14, 2009, at the Endeavor Freedom Riders warming shelter on the Marquette County snowmobile trail. Jill had a love for Artic Cat snowmobiles and made it known by her infamous "meeeoow!" She was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan and could be found on many Saturday and Sundays cheering them on. Throughout the years she went on many family adventures with her children. She cherished her time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John Scherbert; children, Angela (Jason Steen) Smith, Anthony Smith, Bradley Smith; stepchildren, Christina Smith, Rachel (Gatlin) Hooten, John (Erin) Scherbert, and Jamie (Jason) Zacharias; five grandchildren; her mother, Sybella Nelson; her brother, Dennis Nelson; nephews, Cody, Austin, Wade, and Ty Nelson; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Benny Junior Nelson; and her beloved daughter, Michele Koster.

Private memorial services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home on Dec. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. Masks will be required and, if necessary, provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.