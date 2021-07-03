Menu
Jim Seamonson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST
Reedsburg, WI

Seamonson, Jim

RICHLAND CENTER/REEDSBURG - Jim Seamonson, age 66, of Richland Center, formerly of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Harmony Place in Richland Center. He was born on Feb. 25, 1955, in Baraboo, the son of Lillian A. Kennedy. Jim was then raised by Dorothy Seamonson. He had worked at VARC for many years. Jim enjoyed bowling, going out to eat, and doing puzzles. He also had the ability to make people laugh.

Survivors include the Tom and Ann Seamonson family, including Sheryl (Richard) Kinsman; Susan and Scott Lindloff; and five nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. A very special thank you to Gaylord and Marie Willis of Spring Acres in Lime Ridge and the staff of Harmony Place in Richland Center for the wonderful care given to Jim and his family.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 3, 2021.
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
Friend of Jim from when I worked at the Badger Theatre in Reedsburg. Sorry for your loss/
Mike Gawronski
Friend
July 7, 2021
Our greatest sympathies to you and your family. We will remember Jim fondly during his many years as a camper at Pine Lake Camp. He was a special guy!
Kim Shrake
Other
July 3, 2021
