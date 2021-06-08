Erickson, Joan Caryl

BEAVER DAM - Joan Caryl Erickson, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL.

Born in Eau Claire WI, she grew up in Nelson and Durand, graduated from Durand High School in 1950, and was a member of River Falls State Teachers College class of 1955, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and a minor in art. Early in her marriage, she and her husband, Jerry Erickson, moved frequently for his corporate career, living in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, and Connecticut; she finally settled in Beaver Dam to raise her two children after the untimely death of her husband Jerry in 1965. Active in the community, she volunteered with a number of organizations including United Way, Dodge County Republicans, and served as Girl Scout Leader of Cadette Troop 320, Beaver Dam. Later she worked for Gene Smith Realty, R.J. Meier Insurance, Beaver Dam Travel, and Rhodes Travel. In her retirement, she volunteered for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 10 years, and was active in the First Lutheran Retirees, Quilters, and Calico Cut-ups.

Joan loved gardening, travel, music, crafts, reading, playing bridge, and rooting for her Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She was a talented musician on flute, piano, and pipe organ; in sixth grade she played flute in the Durand High School band and was a church organist in Durand during her high school years.

Predeceased by her parents, O. Rudolph and Johanna (Handberg) Hanson, husband Jerold E. Erickson, and brother Thomas R. Hanson; she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Caryl and Glenn Ott of Canton, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Julie Erickson of Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren, Mary (Tyler) Glander, Eric (Dana) Earl, Edward Ott, Johanna Erickson and Kirsten Erickson, and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Philip, Rowan and Avery, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam. A memorial service at 4:00 p.m. will follow visitation at First Lutheran. Interment will be on Sunday, June 27 at 1:00 p.m. in Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi, WI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Erickson's memory to University of Wisconsin-River Falls or First Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam.