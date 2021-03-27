Menu
Joan Fellin
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC - Tullahoma
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN

Fellin, Joan Frances

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - Joan Frances Fellin, of Tullahoma, Tenn., passed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home, at the age of 75. Mrs. Fellin was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Joseph Sekeres and Vivian Yesko Sekeres, who survives. During her life she worked as an LPN and was also the owner of Little Bit Of Everything. She was also a member of Saint Barnabas Epsicopal Church in Tullahoma.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Fellin was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Fellin; and two brothers, Brian and Steven Sekeres. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Sekeres; two daughters, Victoria Duer and her husband, David, and Sarah Newberry; one son, David Fellin and his wife, Jennifer; two sisters, Melanie Reseburg and her husband, John, and Amy Wilkom and her husband, Jim; three brothers, John Sekeres and his wife, Leanne, Joseph Sekeres, and Michael Sekeres; three grandchildren, Samuel Duer, Nicholas Duer and his fiancée, Felicia, and Jakeb Newberry and his wife, Amber; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Layla Duer.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Hospice Compassus via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC - Tullahoma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to all the family.Edward
Edward &Chris Yesko
Family
April 8, 2021
Best sister ever. We had great talks and great trips. I love Joan and we will meet again! Toasting her right now with a whiskey.
Amy and jim Willkom
Family
March 28, 2021
Joan was a wonderful person; direct, yet kind and fun-loving, without an ounce of pretense. My condolences to her friends and family.
Doug Walker
Friend
March 28, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Joan's passing. Condolences to the family.
Ed and Christine Yesko
March 28, 2021
Our condolences to the family. We have many happy memories of Joan and Dave and all you kids. We lived upstairs in the house on Main St in Waupun. Joan and I bowled together, took pottery class together and got our first wig together. We did not know your Dad had died. Thanks for putting your Mom´s obituary in the Beaver Dam paper.
Lloyd and Sue Neuman
March 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Joanie as such a fun loving person!! She will be missed! We will have a Jack and coke in her memory!
Phil and Mary Stark
March 26, 2021
