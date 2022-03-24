Joan Carol Kobylski

Dec. 25, 1944 - Mar. 1, 2022

MAUSTON - Joan Carol Kobylski was born Joan Carol Gerls on December 25, 1944. She passed on at the age of 77 on March 1, 2022 with her family by her side. Joan was born in Butler, WI to Bernice (Wichowiak) and Louis Gerls. She lived in Butler until she met and married Richard Kobylski and moved from the big city to Mauston. She enjoyed gardening, canning everything, crocheting, baking, and she always wanted to try a new recipe. When her children got older, she took a job working for the Farm Service Agency in Juneau County, where she later retired from. She loved talking with the farmers about their lives and families. Since her retirement she spent most days with her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Richard; four children: Rick (Dawn) Kobylski, Nicole (Dan) Clark, Wayne (Erin) Kobylski, and Amanda (John) Jackson; and eleven grandchildren: Kaleb, Gage, Ryle, Hart, Brooke, Paige, Karter, Kutter, Kord, Gracey, and Peyton.

She will be greatly missed and remembered for always having fresh baked goods in the kitchen, good conversation, her wit and her love for animals.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.