Lee, Joan (Seier)

COLUMBUS - Joan (Seier) Lee, age 88, passed on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus, Wis. Joan was born on Sept. 15, 1932, at home in Fountain Prairie, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Piechekoski) Seier. She attended school through fifth grade in Fall River, graduated from Columbus High School where she was the Drum Majorette, and graduated from Madison Business College. She married Donald ("General") Lee on Oct. 29, 1960, at St. Jerome Church.

Joan was employed as a secretary at Borden Company in Columbus for seven years and worked at the State Welfare Department in Madison. She pursued a career in health information while working at the Columbus Community Hospital and received a degree as a registered health information technician. After 30 years of service, Joan retired from the hospital as the Director of Health Information Services. After a brief retirement, she returned to work for eight more years as a health information assistant at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Joan was a member of the American Health Information Management Association and the Wisconsin Health Information Association.

Joan enjoyed playing and watching many sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. She was a member of the "White Lightning" softball league while employed at the Columbus Community Hospital. Joan started bowling in 1950 and participated in City, State, National and Senior tournaments. She was also a coach with Junior Bowlers for 12 years. She was a member of the Columbus Women's Bowling Association for over 50 years and served as Director and Vice President. Joan also was a member of the State Bowling Writers Club and served as the President of the Women's Victory League; Vice President of the Lazy Lake Ladies Leagues; and 1st Vice President, sergeant-at-arms and Director of the State 500 Club, to which she was honored as a lifetime member. Joan was an avid golfer and a member of the Columbus Country Club. She served as a board member on the board of directors and as the President and Vice President for the Ladies League. Joan was a member of St. Jerome parish in Columbus. She served as a Vice President and a Director for the United Way board of directors.

Joan is survived by her son, Gary (Lisa) Lee of Waunakee; grandson, Erik; sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Judy; nieces; and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; mother, Lucille; father, Clarence; and brothers, Raymond and Russell.

The family would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at Larson House for assisting and nurturing Joan for so many years. We also express our gratitude to the staff of Generations Homecare and Hospice Inc., for their compassionate care and support.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus with Father Garrett Kau officiating. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

Memorials may be made to Generations Homecare and Hospice Inc., 1028 S. Main St., Suite C, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or St. Jerome Parish in Columbus. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850