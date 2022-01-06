Woods, Joan L.

BEAVER DAM - Joan L. Woods, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, while traveling through Arizona with her husband.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Monday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m., with John R. Leiting as the celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Joan Louise Booth was born on March 8, 1949, in Clyman, Wis., to Donald "Doc" and Geraldine (Noe) Booth. She was united in marriage with Donald Woods on June 2, 1979, at Swan City Park in Beaver Dam. She loved to go camping with her husband and children and taking trips to various state parks and campgrounds. For 16 years Joanie and her husband, Don, were campground hosts at Mirror Lake State Park. Before Joanie became a campground host, she was a nanny for Nancy and Richard Zieman for 20 years - helping raise two wonderful boys that she loved like her own, Ted and Tommy Zieman. Joanie was a very kind and gentle soul, always wanting to laugh and play silly jokes like her father. Joanie and Don became snow birds for the first time last winter, taking their RV to various campsites of interest. Although her winter adventure was far too short, we are at peace knowing she is with her parents and children this year.

Joan will be deeply missed by her husband, Don Woods of Beaver Dam; daughter, Paula Booth of Spring Green; step-sons, Donald (Stacy) Woods and Nick (Holly) Woods, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Allyson Kroeze, Skyler and Shyla Woods, and Natasha Woods; brother and sisters, Donald (Gail) Booth, Laurie (Robert) Whitrock, and Diane (Jeff) Rennhack; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Catherine Weinberger; and two infant children, Amber Marie and Joseph John Woods.

