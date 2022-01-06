Menu
Joan Woods
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Woods, Joan L.

BEAVER DAM - Joan L. Woods, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, while traveling through Arizona with her husband.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Monday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m., with John R. Leiting as the celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Joan Louise Booth was born on March 8, 1949, in Clyman, Wis., to Donald "Doc" and Geraldine (Noe) Booth. She was united in marriage with Donald Woods on June 2, 1979, at Swan City Park in Beaver Dam. She loved to go camping with her husband and children and taking trips to various state parks and campgrounds. For 16 years Joanie and her husband, Don, were campground hosts at Mirror Lake State Park. Before Joanie became a campground host, she was a nanny for Nancy and Richard Zieman for 20 years - helping raise two wonderful boys that she loved like her own, Ted and Tommy Zieman. Joanie was a very kind and gentle soul, always wanting to laugh and play silly jokes like her father. Joanie and Don became snow birds for the first time last winter, taking their RV to various campsites of interest. Although her winter adventure was far too short, we are at peace knowing she is with her parents and children this year.

Joan will be deeply missed by her husband, Don Woods of Beaver Dam; daughter, Paula Booth of Spring Green; step-sons, Donald (Stacy) Woods and Nick (Holly) Woods, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Allyson Kroeze, Skyler and Shyla Woods, and Natasha Woods; brother and sisters, Donald (Gail) Booth, Laurie (Robert) Whitrock, and Diane (Jeff) Rennhack; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Catherine Weinberger; and two infant children, Amber Marie and Joseph John Woods.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jan
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to your family for your loss. I will miss the kind soul that was my cousin and Godmother. Peace!
Ron Noe
Family
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family. What memories I have with Joan will stay in my heart. She was a wonderful person and friend to a lot of people . She will be missed.
Mary Morgan
January 7, 2022
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Joan Woods. I have fond memories of Joan over the years. She always had a smile on her face and a great sense of humor. She loved her family dearly. Joan will live on inside the hearts of those she left behind. In honor of her memory, may we all practice random acts of kindness. Joan lived her life to the fullest and had a kind and gentle spirit.
Charlene Morris
January 6, 2022
So sad for the loss of Joanie. You both took my daughter's wedding pictures years ago. And also our family pictures at my parents house . My prayers and hugs sent to all the family
Patti Lerum Kieliszewski
Friend
January 6, 2022
