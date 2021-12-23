Wolfe, Joanne B.

PARDEEVILLE - Joanne B. Wolfe, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with her family at her side at Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Union Grove, Wis., one of 10 children born to George and Bernice Hepler.

At the age of 2, Jo and her family moved to Pardeeville, where she grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of town overlooking Park Lake. Jo and Charlie returned to part of that same farm, which they called home for over 40 years. She often talked about her childhood, growing up in a large family and the love she had of her Grandma Jenny. She met the love of her life, Charlie, who was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Truax Field in Madison. They married on Aug. 23, 1958, and raised two sons, Kevin and Mike. They were proud to have been happily married 63 years.

Jo worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and later retired as postmaster at the Pardeeville Post Office. She enjoyed curling with her friends, was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and was the secretary of the finance committee at her home church, Pardeeville United Methodist Church. After retirement, Jo enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook and was known for her unbeatable potato salad. Jo was small but very strong, and "though she is little she is fierce."

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her two sons, Kevin (Debbie) Wolfe and Mike (Tracie) Wolfe; grandson, Waylon; granddaughters, Jenny (Luke) Marcoe, Amanda (Andrew) Wolfe and Kady Wolfe; great-grandsons, Jude Marcoe and Ayden Wolfe; brother, Dennis (Sue) Hepler; sisters, Lois Woodman, Judy Manthey, Bev Barden, and Yvonne (Mike) Duncan; sister-in-law, Kathy Hepler; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, George Jr., Russ, Tony and John.

Per Jo's wishes, inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, and because Jo was an animal lover, memorials in Joanne's name may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society, N7768 Industrial Road, Portage, WI 53901. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.