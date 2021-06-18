Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jody Lynn Marble
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Marble, Jody Lynn

BRANDON – Jody Lynn Marble, age 64, passed away peacefully at Anchor Communities Nursing Home in Brandon, Wis., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Jody was born on Feb. 26, 1957, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Julia (Blakley) Elsing.

She is survived by her father, Richard Elsing of Poynette; son, Jason (Ashely Yancey) Marble of Portage; granddaughter, Alexis; siblings, Tony (Michele) Elsing of Waldo, Richard (Barbara) Elsing of Poynette, and Robyn (Tim) Posey of Florida; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia, and her husband, Ronald; and her sister, Sherill Olson.

A memorial visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Monday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sad to hear of Jody's passing. She was my friend when she lived in Village house Apts. in Portage. I saw her a few times after she left here at Dr. appts. with Jason, and she looked wonderful. I am happy that she was blessed with a loving family and good car. May she rest in peace.
Barb Playman
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results