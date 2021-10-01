Berkevich, John W.

BEAVER DAM - John W. Berkevich, age 80, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 6 p.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating.

John William Berkevich was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Valeria (Bartus) Berkevich. He was united in marriage with Mary Margaret Kolstad on Sept. 10, 1960, in Fond du Lac, Wis. John worked as a building and repair technician at John Deere in Horicon for 31 years, retiring in December of 1995. He was heavily involved with Boy Scouts for many years where he was a Weblow Leader, Cub Master, and Assistant Scout Master. In retirement, John taught drivers ed for about six years. He enjoyed wood working, hunting and fishing. John was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

John will be missed by his five sons, Bill of Westfield, Mike (Karen) of Beaver Dam, Jim (Monette) of Lakefield, Minn., Dan (Barb) of Burnett, and David (Renee) of Rio; daughter-in-law, Pam Berkevich of Sun Prairie; 16 grandchildren, Megan (Josh) McAusland of Sun Prairie, Ashley (Scott) Behringer of Oshkosh, Emily (Steve) Bast of Sun Prairie, John (Katie) of Friesland, Joe of Stevens Point, Jenny (Paul) Walz of Columbus, Bob (Shelly) of Columbus, Laura (Dan) Schultz of Reeseville, Amanda (Ben) Zechser of Clyman, James Jr. (Christine) of Watertown, Thomas (Krystle Arriens) of Beaver Dam, Christopher (Emily) of Beaver Dam, Jessica (Joe) Kern of Beaver Dam, Jenna (Josh Corson) of Juneau, Brianna (Cody) Patel of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Jacob of Columbus; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Wallender of N. Fond du Lac and Kathy (David) Inks of Waupun; in-laws, Barbara Nett of Fond du Lac, Dave (Rose) Kolstad of Fond du Lac, Sue (Ron) Kolb of Plattsmouth, Neb., Steve (Nancy) Kolstad of Fond du Lac, and Kate Kolstad of Sun Prairie; his loyal companion, Gunner; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2014; a sister, Margaret (Lee) Raven; and brother-in-law, Emil Wallender.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their dedication and compassion that was shown to John these last months.

Memorials may be made in John W. Berkevich's name to Hillside Hospice.

