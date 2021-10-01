Menu
John Berkevich
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Berkevich, John W.

BEAVER DAM - John W. Berkevich, age 80, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 6 p.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating.

John William Berkevich was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Valeria (Bartus) Berkevich. He was united in marriage with Mary Margaret Kolstad on Sept. 10, 1960, in Fond du Lac, Wis. John worked as a building and repair technician at John Deere in Horicon for 31 years, retiring in December of 1995. He was heavily involved with Boy Scouts for many years where he was a Weblow Leader, Cub Master, and Assistant Scout Master. In retirement, John taught drivers ed for about six years. He enjoyed wood working, hunting and fishing. John was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

John will be missed by his five sons, Bill of Westfield, Mike (Karen) of Beaver Dam, Jim (Monette) of Lakefield, Minn., Dan (Barb) of Burnett, and David (Renee) of Rio; daughter-in-law, Pam Berkevich of Sun Prairie; 16 grandchildren, Megan (Josh) McAusland of Sun Prairie, Ashley (Scott) Behringer of Oshkosh, Emily (Steve) Bast of Sun Prairie, John (Katie) of Friesland, Joe of Stevens Point, Jenny (Paul) Walz of Columbus, Bob (Shelly) of Columbus, Laura (Dan) Schultz of Reeseville, Amanda (Ben) Zechser of Clyman, James Jr. (Christine) of Watertown, Thomas (Krystle Arriens) of Beaver Dam, Christopher (Emily) of Beaver Dam, Jessica (Joe) Kern of Beaver Dam, Jenna (Josh Corson) of Juneau, Brianna (Cody) Patel of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Jacob of Columbus; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Wallender of N. Fond du Lac and Kathy (David) Inks of Waupun; in-laws, Barbara Nett of Fond du Lac, Dave (Rose) Kolstad of Fond du Lac, Sue (Ron) Kolb of Plattsmouth, Neb., Steve (Nancy) Kolstad of Fond du Lac, and Kate Kolstad of Sun Prairie; his loyal companion, Gunner; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2014; a sister, Margaret (Lee) Raven; and brother-in-law, Emil Wallender.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their dedication and compassion that was shown to John these last months.

Memorials may be made in John W. Berkevich's name to Hillside Hospice.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home (Beaver Dam)
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI
Oct
8
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home (Beaver Dam)
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
We are sorry for your loss of John Berkevich.Our sincere sympathy to the entire Berkevich Family.
Daniel & Ruth Semrau
Coworker
October 8, 2021
My condolences on John's passing. May you find peace in the fact he is with your mother now.
Dan (Frenchy) Classen
Friend
October 7, 2021
My sincere sympathy. John was a true, kind, generous gentleman with a great family whom he loved very much. It was always a joy to see him socially and professionally and his friendship is treasured. May he bask in God's love and continue to smile upon us. Love, and God Bless!
Charles Frinak
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our hearts go out to you in your time of loss. John had a full life and will be remembered by those whose lives he touched. That kind of love and friendship lives on in the heart forever. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time in your life. God Bless you all.
Tim Netzer Jackie Straseske
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our condolences on the loss of your loved one. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Jon & Karen Alexander
Friend
October 3, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the entire family. Thing of you all. From The Behm's
Bev and Randy Behm Behm
Friend
October 3, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. John was always kind to me when I was younger. All of you treated me like family. Hugs to all Jean Gorter (Schoenfeld)
JEAN GORTER
Family Friend
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results