FALL RIVER - John Sidney DeGroot passed away peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, at The Meadows in Fall River. He was born Dec. 13, 1939, at home near Hixton, Wis., to Harry DeGroot and Olga (Krause) DeGroot.

He married Karen Bornfleth in Madison on Nov. 6, 1964, and lived in Madison, Windsor, Rio, and Fall River. He worked for Kraemer Brothers and Findorff in the Madison area as an ironworker and many years as a foreman before retirement. He was quite proud of many of the Madison buildings he helped put together and liked to tell stories about many of the challenges he faced. He was an avid Packers fan and attended several games. He surely spurred on many running backs from his easy chair who weren't going quite fast enough by stomping his feet and yelling at the TV. At his five-acre farmette south of Rio, he practiced some of his childhood farming skills by raising many different chickens, turkeys, peacocks, Guinea hens, geese, and ducks.

He taught his sons the value of hard work by having them help cut, split, and haul firewood so they could survive the winter. He had a large garden with potatoes, grapes, raspberries, and just about everything else that could be grown and canned. Over several years, 3,000 strawberry plants were grown so his sons could harvest them and split the proceeds, which usually ended up purchasing fireworks. He really enjoyed his all-school class reunions and recognizing the people from his youth. He and Karen enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, spending time in Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, and especially the Smoky Mountain area.

He is survived by his children, Craig (Ellen), Stem, N.C., and Stacy, Evansville, Wis.; grandchildren, Erik, Heather, Colet, Mikaela Ritzman (Karl), Cole, Seth, and Bryte; and brothers, Felix, Ed, and Art. He was loved by nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; wife; and son, Terry (Wendy) of Cannon Falls, Minn.

