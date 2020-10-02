Doleshal, John R.

DE PERE - John R. Doleshal, 93, of De Pere, and formerly of Columbus, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Carol, and family at Allouez Parkside Village.

John was born on Nov. 7, 1926, in Columbus, Wis., son of the late Adam and Lillian (Cooper) Doleshal. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he graduated from the U.S. Naval Training School as an electrical engineer. John proudly served his country during World War II. He married the late Marie Foss and she preceded him in death. For 45 years he was employed as an Industrial Appraiser with Lloyd Thomas Company out of Chicago. For many years, John enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting. He met Carol Helgeson and they were later married on Aug. 15, 1998, at St. Jerome's Church in Columbus, Wis. They were blessed to spend 16 winters as "snowbirds" in Arizona. He also loved dancing with Carol, the love of his life. John was a man of many talents, which included music, serving as a church organist and participating in choir. He obtained his aviation license and spent time as a private pilot. In his later years, he accompanied Grace at piano lessons, never missing a concert. At the age of 90, he and Grace played "Minuet in G," which was the first piece of music John played at the age of six. John was an active member of his Church, the Lions Club, the V.F.W., and the Shriners.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol; and her four children, Sherry (Milan) Jelic of Sun Prairie, Wis., Dan (Marilyn) Kopetsky of Littleton, Colo., Ed (Janet) Kopetsky of Redwood City, Calif., and Laurie (Stan) Sukowaty of De Pere, Wis.; and her grandchildren, Beth (Ryan Tellor) Jelic of Tucson, Ariz., Kristin (Francisco Munoz) Jelic of De Pere, Wis., David (Brea Burmeister) Kopetsky of Boulder, Colo., Sarah Kopetsky of Littleton, Colo., Matthew (Ann) Kopetsky of Wauwatosa, Wis., Angie (Ryan Frechette) Kopetsky of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Rachel Sukowaty of Bay City, Mich., and Grace Sukowaty of De Pere, Wis.; along with three great-grandchildren, Liam, Soren and Claire. John leaves three sisters-in-law: Sr. Diane Duprey SSM of Denville, NJ, Judy Rebarchek of Manitowoc, WI, and Audrey Gomez of Peoria, Ariz.; along with numerous extended family and friends. John also leaves a daughter from his first marriage, Rebecca (Kurt) Premo, and their four children.

John is preceded in death by his first wife, Marie; and their son, John Adam Doleshal; a sister, Velva "Val" (Bob) Steenweg; and Carol's grandson, Timothy Kopetsky.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A private service will be held to celebrate John's life. Burial will be in St. Jerome's Cemetery in Columbus, Wis. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Alzheimer's Association or Resurrection Parish in Green Bay.

John's family wishes to extend their gratitude to Wendy and the staff at Allouez Parkside Village, along with Heartland Hospice for the exceptional care given to him.

John's easy going nature and gentle and caring ways will be missed by all.