Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Effinger
ABOUT
Baraboo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bring's Broadway Chapel - Tucson
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ

Effinger, John Arthur

TUCSON, Ariz. - John Arthur Effinger, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center, from complications of a type of lymphoma. He was born in Baraboo to Fred and Geraldine (Nettland) Effinger and grew up in Effinger Park. He graduated in 1957 from Baraboo High School, where he was an accomplished percussionist/drummer in the band. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1961. During his employment years, he worked with his father in the Effinger Brewery until it closed in 1968. He started, owned and operated Partee Port Liquor stores in Baraboo before moving to Arizona where he worked for various beer distributors, Golden Eagle Distributors (Anheuser-Busch) being the last.

Moving back to Baraboo in the late 1980s, John worked for Berning Motors in car sales until a stroke in 1992 forced him into retirement. When his wife retired, they escaped to Arizona for the winters and seven years ago became residents of Tucson.

John was a 56-year life member of the Elks Club and is survived by his wife, Ann (Kent); son, Jason (Regine "Charlie") of Panama City Beach, Fla.; brothers, Jim (Dianne) of Prairie du Sac; Philip of St. Augustine, Fla.; granddaughters, Mara and Anya; nieces, Kris (Glenn) Prechtel and Jessica Effinger; nephews, Mike (Laura) and Chad (Amy); and two great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will take place at Walnut Hill. Friends, relatives, and classmates are invited to a celebration of life at GEM CITY SALOON on Saturday, June 26, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Brings Broadway Chapel of Tucson and Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, are assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
GEM CITY SALOON
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Bring's Broadway Chapel - Tucson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bring's Broadway Chapel - Tucson.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy goes out to you Ann and your entire family at this time of your loss of John.
Marge Hill
Other
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results