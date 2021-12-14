Healy, John H.

PARDEEVILLE - John H. Healy, 94 of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the home of his daughter. He was born Oct. 4, 1927 on the family farm in Cambria, Wis. son of Henry and Elsie Healy. He was married to Patricia O'Leary Healy Oct. 4, 1952. He loved farming and being with his family.

John served on the Springvale Town Board for 40 years and on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors for over 20 years. John loved going for breakfast and talking with the local farmers at On-The-Way Café.

John is survived by children, Debra (Dennis), Sherry, Mary (Joel), John, Robert (Norma), Kathleen (Randy); grandchildren, Kevin (Kristin), Casey (Alex), Ryan (Brooke), Justin, Shannon (Justin), Heidi (Joseph), Tony (Heather), Samantha (Matt), Jacob; and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and great-granddaughter, Margaret.

A private graveside burial will take place. The family would like to thank the staff of On-The-Way Café for all the kindness shown to Dad over the years especially since Mom passed away. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care the last few months. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.