Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John H. Healy
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Healy, John H.

PARDEEVILLE - John H. Healy, 94 of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the home of his daughter. He was born Oct. 4, 1927 on the family farm in Cambria, Wis. son of Henry and Elsie Healy. He was married to Patricia O'Leary Healy Oct. 4, 1952. He loved farming and being with his family.

John served on the Springvale Town Board for 40 years and on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors for over 20 years. John loved going for breakfast and talking with the local farmers at On-The-Way Café.

John is survived by children, Debra (Dennis), Sherry, Mary (Joel), John, Robert (Norma), Kathleen (Randy); grandchildren, Kevin (Kristin), Casey (Alex), Ryan (Brooke), Justin, Shannon (Justin), Heidi (Joseph), Tony (Heather), Samantha (Matt), Jacob; and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and great-granddaughter, Margaret.

A private graveside burial will take place. The family would like to thank the staff of On-The-Way Café for all the kindness shown to Dad over the years especially since Mom passed away. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care the last few months. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.