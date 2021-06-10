Menu
John Kaiser
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Kaiser, John Ruben

MADISON - John R. Kaiser, 68, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison after a long battle with Wilson's disease and liver cancer.

John was born the son of Ruben and Petronella Kaiser on Feb. 18, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis. John was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and Oshkosh University. He was employed as a commercial artist and later as a computer programmer/analyst for the Department of Corrections.

John enjoyed ham radio, art, bingo, travel, music and movies.

John is survived by his brother, Ruben "Chip" (Holly) Kaiser of Oregon, Wis.; his sister, Julie Kaiser of Madison, Wis.; nieces, Lindsey and Nicole Kaiser of Madison, Wis.; and many relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert.

John's family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Lucey and the nurses and CNAs who took such good care of him.

Per his wishes, the family will have a private service.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


