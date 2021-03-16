Knower, John Paul

BARABOO - John Paul Knower, age 71, of Baraboo and formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., due to a stroke.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1949, to Raymond and Lois Knower in Richland Center, Wis. John graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1968. For several years, he worked with his father at Kickapoo Oil Company, Inc., in Hillsboro.

He married Susan A. Braund and divorced after 20 years of marriage. They had two children: Jay Knower of Campton, N.H., and Suzanne Knower-Warye of Glencoe, Ill. He married next Marcy Lannoye and became a step-dad to Lance and Katie. They later divorced.

Anyone who knew John also knew of his love for cars, which began at a very early age. In 1985, John left Kickapoo to start his own car dealership, Country Corner Cars, in Hillsboro, operating out of the very building that housed the first Kickapoo station years before. As the dealership grew, he moved it to Baraboo. A few years later, he left Country Corner Cars to start Mad City Auto in Madison. Following that, he became a car buyer for Capital Ford in Madison until his retirement in 2015.

In May 2016, John was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis (MG), an autoimmune disease for which there is no cure. This disease had a profound impact on his daily life, but he kept trudging ahead tinkering with cars, in various states of disrepair, simply because he loved it.

More recently, he worked part-time at AutoZone in Baraboo. He spent his entire adult life troubleshooting car issues, fixing them, and offering his expertise to countless others. It was what he was born to do. He passed along his passion of cars to Jay and Suzanne and to his nephews, Nick and Austin.

John also had a great love of Florida. He made numerous trips there and had always planned to spend his retirement in Marathon Key, but unfortunately, his MG didn't allow him to do that.

Survivors include his son, Jay (Catherine) Knower; daughter, Suzanne (Russell Warye); former wife, Susan Knower; former wife, Marcy Lannoye; sister, Vickie Knower; and grandchildren, June, Harper, Everly, and Gray. He is also survived by his niece, Amanda (Orlando) Bourne; nephews, Nicholas (Aimee) Steinbrink and Austin Hanson; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he adored. John was preceded in death by his parents and unborn baby brother.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24 at the HILLSBORO BREWING COMPANY in Hillsboro, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but we encourage all to wear masks. In lieu of flowers or memorials, we encourage donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at https://myasthenia.org.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.