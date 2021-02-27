Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Koskelin
ABOUT
Pardeeville High School

Koskelin, John Fredrick "Jack"

HURST, Texas – John Fredrick Koskelin, 73, of Hurst, Texas, died Sept. 2, 2020. John, son of Wayne and Maysel Allen Koskelin and dearly beloved husband of Susan Reed Koskelin, passed away at HEB Hospital in Hurst following complications of COPD. John was born in Wyocena, Wis., and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Brad (Shela); daughter, April; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Zane, and Diane. He also leaves a brother, Dennis (Barbara); a brother, Kenneth (Natalia); and a sister, Deb (Dan) Herritz. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Diane; his son, Travis; brother, Gary; and sister, Judy.

John worked in logistics for the FFA at the time of his retirement and had also worked in the Middle East. He was an avid walker and loved traveling and reading. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation (https://pulmonarywellness.org/) or to Fisher House (https://donate.fisherhouse.org).


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My prayers go out to Jack´s immediate family and to Dennis, Kenny, and Deb.
 Cuz Steve Allen, Daphne, AL
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results