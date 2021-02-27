Koskelin, John Fredrick "Jack"

HURST, Texas – John Fredrick Koskelin, 73, of Hurst, Texas, died Sept. 2, 2020. John, son of Wayne and Maysel Allen Koskelin and dearly beloved husband of Susan Reed Koskelin, passed away at HEB Hospital in Hurst following complications of COPD. John was born in Wyocena, Wis., and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Brad (Shela); daughter, April; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Zane, and Diane. He also leaves a brother, Dennis (Barbara); a brother, Kenneth (Natalia); and a sister, Deb (Dan) Herritz. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Diane; his son, Travis; brother, Gary; and sister, Judy.

John worked in logistics for the FFA at the time of his retirement and had also worked in the Middle East. He was an avid walker and loved traveling and reading. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation (https://pulmonarywellness.org/) or to Fisher House (https://donate.fisherhouse.org).