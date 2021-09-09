McMenomy, John

MAUSTON - John McMenomy, formerly of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home in Menomonee Falls after a short illness.

John was born on March 25, 1937, in St. Paul, Minn., and moved to Mauston with his family. John attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and graduated from Madonna High School. While in high school he started to work at the Phillips Rexall Drug Store soda fountain. Thereafter, he attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving a pharmacy degree in 1959. John was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmacy fraternity. He met his future wife, Jean "Jeanie" McDowell, on St. Patrick's Day of March 1959, and they were married in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 28, 1959.

John and Jeanie moved to Mauston in 1960 and made it their home for over 55 years. John returned to work at Phillips Rexall as a pharmacist, eventually purchasing the business from John Phillips in 1982. John worked long hours at the drug store as the single pharmacist for several years until he hired additional pharmacists (Wayne MacArdy, Karen Pannarale and Melissa Ebbers) and expanded the pharmacy to other locations. In 1993, he was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia from the Wisconsin Pharmacist Association in recognition of his community service. John was an active member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and remained active with the University of Wisconsin Pharmacy School. John enjoyed working with all the employees of the drug store, and particularly enjoyed meeting and talking with all his customers, neighbors and friends. John retired in 1997 after selling the pharmacies.

In retirement, John enjoyed working outside, the garden, taking his daily walks to the post office, and picking up his newspaper from Boberg's Gas Station. John and Jeanie also enjoyed traveling around Europe and the United States. Especially, he was grateful to visit and see Mount Rushmore and the great Redwood trees in California. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and attended numerous games, including the famous Ice Bowl, and Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII. John was also an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan and attended several of their football and basketball games. John and Jeanie saw the Badgers in the Rose Bowl wins in Pasadena. In 2015, John and Jeanie moved to Menomonee Falls, where they met several new friends whom they enjoyed spending time with at outings, dinners and movies.

John is survived by daughters, Cathy (Jeff) Uitenbroek (Fond du Lac) and Mary Ann (Nashville, Tenn.); son, Robert (Fort Worth, Texas); and grandson, Andrew. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy Wesenberg; brother-in-law, Dr. James McDowell (Kathy); nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Jeanie; his parents, John and Julia McMenomy; brother, Thomas; his parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James McDowell; and brother-in-law, Dr. Dick Wesenberg.

A memorial Mass is scheduled on Sept. 18, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH at 11 a.m., located at 401 Mansion Street in Mauston. The family would like to invite friends to offer condolences in the lobby of St. Patrick's at 10 a.m. to remember John.

John wished to donate his body to the University of Wisconsin Medical School for medical research to further the education of others.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the St. Patrick's Church in Mauston, Wis.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.