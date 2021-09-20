Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John "Jack" Paulin
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Paulin, John "Jack"

BARABOO - John "Jack" Paulin, age 95, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows. He was born on July 10, 1926, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of Wilmer and Anna Dorothy (Sullivan) Paulin. After graduation from Marshfield High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Corps, serving two years as a tail gunner.

He married the love of his life, Jean Markee, in 1946, and they had four children. In 1950 he graduated from UW-La Crosse with a double major in social studies and physical education. He was hired by Gays Mills High School where he taught social studies, and was head basketball and baseball coach for four years. He also served as the district's summer recreational director.

Lancaster High School hired him to teach social studies. While at Lancaster he was the head basketball coach for 29 years and the head baseball coach for 22 years. He also served as the summer recreational director in Lancaster for 13 years.

Coach Paulin was elected into both the Wisconsin Baseball and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Coach was named "Conference Coach of the Year" by his peers in the Southwestern Conference five times in the sport of basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Jean, on Oct. 3, 2007; and his daughter, Barbara, and her husband, Rich, in 1972.

Jack is survived by his children, Lee Ann (Jerry) Cook of Delafield, Patrick Paulin of Burlington, and Kathleen Paulin of Vernal, Utah; grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Venske, Becki (Mark) Barberino, and Joe (Amy) Cook; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sydney Venske, Gianna Barberino, and Hannah Lee Cook; along with other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. Burial will be made in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Baraboo)
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Baraboo)
Oct
26
Committal
1:00p.m.
Southern WI VA Cemetery
21731 Spring St. (262) 878-5660, Union Grove ·, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farber Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss. I have many great basketball memories of him. He was a good coach and I did learn a lot from him
Daniel Morse
School
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results