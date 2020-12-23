Singletary, John R., Sr.

WASCOTT - John R. Singletary Sr., age 83, of Wascott, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. John was born on July 23, 1937, to Ivan and Mary Kay (Welsh) Singletary in Elroy, Wis.

John grew up in Elroy, Wis., where he excelled in basketball, baseball, football and track. Some of his fondest memories were riding the railroad with his dad and brothers back and forth from Elroy to Chicago. John married the love of his life, Rosemary Massari, on June 16, 1962, and they were blessed with five children.

He worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis., before moving to the LaValle area to raise a family with his wife, Rosie.

John was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, holding season football tickets for more than 40 years, and season basketball tickets for over 15 years. Some of his greatest memories are the Ice Bowl with his brother Phil, and the countless Badgers football and basketball games, and tailgaters with family and friends. He was a former member of the Reedsburg Knights of Columbus, Lions, Jaycees, and in the automotive sales business for several years until his retirement.

John and Rosie had retired to the Northwoods/Minong area where they made many lifelong friends and shared their love for the "cabin" with all who would listen. You could often find them at the round table at Wendy's, or with the "gang" for Taco Tuesday, or any day that ended with""Y." It gave them an excuse to get together and dine at the local hotspots.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; parents; brothers, Richard, William and Phillip Singletary; sister, Donna Duckworth; sisters-in-law, Donna Rae Singletary, Rita Singletary and Dorothy Mlsna; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Mlsna, Dean Keller, James Massari, and Eugene Massari.

He is survived by his children, John Singletary Jr., Gina Templin-Steward (Mark), Joe Singletary (Kara Gerdes), James Singletary (Jessica), and Jennifer Laski (Delaine); and grandchildren, MacKenzie Halfen (Zach), Peyton Templin, Peyton Steward, Bennett Singletary, Maverick Singletary, Tyler Singletary, Taylor Sperl, Kinslee Singletary, Samantha Singletary, and Taylor Laski. He is further survived by his brother, Keith (Charlotte) Singletary; in-laws, Jeanette Singletary, Barb Singletary, Sheryl Massari, Ronald and Susan Smith, Rita Keller, Patty and Dan Kosak, and Daryl and Theresa Penshorn; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH in LaValle with Father Sanctus Ibe officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to the Knights of Columbus or Holy Family Catholic Church, LaValle.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.