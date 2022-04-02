John A. Wagner

July 17, 1949 - March 31, 2022

BURNETT - John A. Wagner, 72, of the town of Burnett passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life for John will begin at 6:30 p.m. with John Leiting as celebrant. Interment will take place on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI.

John was born on July 17, 1949, the son of Melvin and Barbara (Lainberger) Wagner in Beaver Dam, WI. He was a graduate of Reeseville High School, UW Whitewater and Columbia County Teachers College. On August 2, 1969, he was united in marriage with Nancy A. Hendrickson in Pardeeville. John served in the Marine Corp Reserve for eight years.

John began his career working for Enerpac of Butler and Columbus as a hydraulic service engineer for 20-years. Later, he owned and operated Wagners Home Renovations for over 25-years. In his younger years John enjoyed softball, bowling, hunting and fishing. John was a passionate sports enthusiast, especially cheering on Wisconsin teams. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Lake Erie and he loved Cats.

John will be deeply missed by his wife of 52-years Nancy; son, Jeff (Alison) Wagner of Whitefish Bay, WI; his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Wagner-VanderWerff of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren: Alexa, CJ, Jordan, Calista, Paige, Kaelin, Brendan, Julia and Hadley; five great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, Camdyn, Aliya, Jace and Theodore; his sister, Judy (Scot) Polzin of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Della (Dennis) Julseth of Adams, WI; and his uncle, Merlin Zuehlke of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeremy; daughter, Juliet; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Ethel Hendrickson; and his brother, Jerry Wagner.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Brendan and Val at SSM Health, SSM Health Columbus Oncology Department, Denise with Hillside Hospice and Home Care and to his close friend Wayne Zastrow your care, kindness and friendship will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.