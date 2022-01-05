Menu
John Wallace
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Wallace, John W. "Jay" "Gator," III

BEAVER DAM - John W. "Jay" "Gator" Wallace III, 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

John was born on March 19, 1961, the son of John W. and Cathy T. (Peck) Wallace Jr. in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1979 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Aug. 30, 1995, he was united in marriage with Elizabeth "Liz" Matthews in Juneau, Wis.

John "Jay" made his career in the printing business, working at the Daily Citizen, later in Baraboo at what came to be known as LSC Communication, and most recently at Royle Printing in Sun Prairie.

Master Wallace was passionate about karate. He earned his fifth degree black belt in 2014; he received this honor from Chief Master and friend, Scott Krenz. John had been in karate for nearly 30 years and an instructor for over 25 years with Martial Arts of America. John, also known as Gator, will be remembered for his love of riding his motorcycle on the open road. He enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle, meeting friends and helping others along his journey. Jay also loved ALL sports, especially NASCAR racing and baseball. He was also a huge Beaver Dam High School Athletics fan. He enjoyed watching the teams when his son, Andrew, managed the high school basketball and baseball teams.

John is survived by his wife, Liz; sons, David Wallace and Andrew Wallace, all of Beaver Dam; his father, John W. Wallace Jr. of Beaver Dam; his brother, William J. Wallace of Horicon; and his beloved family dog, Star. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy; and his grandparents.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A celebration of life for John will begin at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. The family encourages all in attendance to please wear a mask.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
I had the honor of working with John many years ago at Perry Printing. He was as funny as he was a good person. It was always wonderful working with him and getting together afterwards. While I haven't had the opportunity to see him for many years, I will always remember his humor and his decency. I will keep his family in my prayers and I hope they take comfort in knowing that the world is a better place because of John.
Jeffrey Bykowski
Coworker
January 16, 2022
Went to school with "Wally" (Jay) all through the growing up years. John liked to ride his "bike" in fact, I don't ever recall seeing him drive a car. My condolences to the the families on both sides-I am sure John will be missed very much but, I live with a sure hope that we will see John and, all who have ever lived again in the ressurrection from the Deadl. Be at Peace............................
Gary Neuman
January 13, 2022
I worked with John in Baraboo and SunPrairie and have known him for many years. He always had a positive attitude and would help everyone.....! He will be missed........!
Jeff Samphere
Work
January 12, 2022
Sending our prayers to the family. Going to miss the conversations at the baseball diamonds.
Colin Biel Family
Other
January 12, 2022
Liz, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Brandi Hanefeld
January 10, 2022
Liz I was shocked to here of Johns passing I worked with John for 25 years and he was such a mentor to me I took layoff from LSC when I had the opportunity due to a suppressed immune system from a kidney transplant. I will definitely try to make it for the memorial service and meet the family John was so proud of
Charles Carlino
Friend
January 4, 2022
My family and I are deeply saddened by your passing especially my youngest daughter Hailey Washtock who has known you for over a decade in martial arts and often referred to you, and the teachers there as her older brothers. My daughter Hailey feels that the lessons she learned from you at martial arts helped make her academically successful. Rest in peace
David Washtock
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of Wally Gators passing. He was a super nice person and great friend to the Schmidt family.
james schmidt
Friend
January 7, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about gator ,I knew him when we were young ppl
Terry Scott Morrissey Morrissey
Acquaintance
January 5, 2022
I'm sorry for your loss wallace family ik it's gonna be hard but he wants you guys to stay strong
Dillon noyce
Other
January 5, 2022
