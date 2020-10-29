Lee, Johnie

NECEDAH - Johnie Lee, age 89, longtime resident of Necedah, passed away in his sleep Oct. 24, 2020, at King Veteran Home in King, Wis.

Born on Dec. 28, 1930, in rural Millry, Ala., Johnie was the son of Charlie and Amy Lee. Most of his young life was spent in his hometown before joining the Army at the age of 22. He served his country with honor in Korea for two years before being discharged. On returning stateside, Johnie made Chicago his home, where he worked in the trades as a mechanic and welder before eventually moving to Wisconsin. Johnie established himself in Necedah, where he built his business, Lee Auto Salvage. Due to a decline in his health and diagnosis of late stage dementia, Johnie's lifetime of hard work came to an end and he was moved to King for long-term care, where he remained until his passing.

A well-known figure in the community, Johnie was an industrious man who found value in a hard day's work. He loved to tell a good story, found fascination in anything mechanical and excelled best at making something out of nothing. Because Johnie enjoyed helping people, perhaps he will be best remembered for his acts of kindness and generosity to those around him. For a humble and simple man, he touched many lives over his many years here.

Johnie Lee is survived by five children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a small community of close friends, associates and caregivers who were enriched by knowing him. He will be laid to rest in a private interment with Military Honors at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah on Nov. 2, 2020. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.