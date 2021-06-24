Lester, Joseph Alan

REEDSBURG - Joseph Alan Lester, age 25, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born on Feb. 24, 1996, in Reedsburg, the son of Alan and Michelle (Litty) Lester. He loved to cook, enjoyed music, was very smart and had a good sense of humor. He loved kids, especially his daughter, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alan; and his grandparents.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Michelle (Don) Schneider; step-mother, Sherri Lester; daughter, Molly Hubl; sister, Alisa Lester; brother, Scott Roznos; step-siblings, Chris, Cheyene, Codie, Aaron, Ryan, Dustyn and Austin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with other relatives and friends.

There will be a family celebration of Joseph's life at a later date.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.