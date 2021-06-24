Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Lester
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Lester, Joseph Alan

REEDSBURG - Joseph Alan Lester, age 25, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born on Feb. 24, 1996, in Reedsburg, the son of Alan and Michelle (Litty) Lester. He loved to cook, enjoyed music, was very smart and had a good sense of humor. He loved kids, especially his daughter, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alan; and his grandparents.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Michelle (Don) Schneider; step-mother, Sherri Lester; daughter, Molly Hubl; sister, Alisa Lester; brother, Scott Roznos; step-siblings, Chris, Cheyene, Codie, Aaron, Ryan, Dustyn and Austin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with other relatives and friends.

There will be a family celebration of Joseph's life at a later date.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farber Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.