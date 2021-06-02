Meyer, Joseph N. "Joe"

BEAVER DAM - Joseph N. "Joe" Meyer, age 95, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home, with his daughter by his side.

The visitation will be at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Monday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Monday at 11 a.m., with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Casual dress is requested; Joe was not a suit and tie kind of guy.

Joe was born on April 2, 1926, in the town of Beaver Dam, Dodge County, Wis., to Joseph and Leona (Rosenmeier) Meyer. He was united in marriage with Monna Wells on Sept. 22, 1951, at St. Peter's Parsonage in Beaver Dam. Joe operated a dairy, hog, and crop farm in the town of Beaver Dam all of his life. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he was a Mass server, then later became a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Joseph enjoyed bowling and proudly served for 22 years on the Dodge County Fair Board, where he made many lifelong friends and derived great joy in serving his community. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946, during World War II. Joe was a gunner on a repair ship stationed in the Philippines, Hawaii, and the coastal United States. Joe made many friends in his 95 years, most of whom he considered family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Monna of Beaver Dam; daughter, Barb (Danny) Mullin of Beaver Dam; great-grandchildren, Caleb Seibert and Brody Schadt; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Heather; grandson, Joe; and siblings, Paul, Richard, Lawrence, Eugene, and Margaret Meyer.

Barb and Danny would like to thank Beaver Dam Hospice, namely, Tammy, Ally, Jena and Val, for your love and care of Dad. We are grateful to Dr. John Lambert and nurse, Tammy, for your wonderful care and for later becoming trusted friends. We also wish to thank all of Dad's wonderful friends that have meant so much to him during his 95 years.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.