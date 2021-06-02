Menu
Joseph "Joe" Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Meyer, Joseph N. "Joe"

BEAVER DAM - Joseph N. "Joe" Meyer, age 95, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home, with his daughter by his side.

The visitation will be at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Monday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Monday at 11 a.m., with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Casual dress is requested; Joe was not a suit and tie kind of guy.

Joe was born on April 2, 1926, in the town of Beaver Dam, Dodge County, Wis., to Joseph and Leona (Rosenmeier) Meyer. He was united in marriage with Monna Wells on Sept. 22, 1951, at St. Peter's Parsonage in Beaver Dam. Joe operated a dairy, hog, and crop farm in the town of Beaver Dam all of his life. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he was a Mass server, then later became a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Joseph enjoyed bowling and proudly served for 22 years on the Dodge County Fair Board, where he made many lifelong friends and derived great joy in serving his community. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946, during World War II. Joe was a gunner on a repair ship stationed in the Philippines, Hawaii, and the coastal United States. Joe made many friends in his 95 years, most of whom he considered family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Monna of Beaver Dam; daughter, Barb (Danny) Mullin of Beaver Dam; great-grandchildren, Caleb Seibert and Brody Schadt; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Heather; grandson, Joe; and siblings, Paul, Richard, Lawrence, Eugene, and Margaret Meyer.

Barb and Danny would like to thank Beaver Dam Hospice, namely, Tammy, Ally, Jena and Val, for your love and care of Dad. We are grateful to Dr. John Lambert and nurse, Tammy, for your wonderful care and for later becoming trusted friends. We also wish to thank all of Dad's wonderful friends that have meant so much to him during his 95 years.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake, WI
Jun
7
Interment
12:15p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
County Road G, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Monday and Barb - Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. Rest in peace Joe.
Donna Klawitter
June 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of another close friend of my parents. I have many great memories of card parties and bowling with Joe. My sincere condolences to both Monna and Barb
Bob Kaul
Friend
June 9, 2021
We wanted to express our sympathy on the passing of your father. You will be kept in our thoughts and prayers.
Howard and Cathie Bohl
June 6, 2021
Sad to see an Old friend pass, but he left us with some great memories! Our sincere condolences to Joe's family. Peace to you all!
Harold &Carol Hicks
Friend
June 5, 2021
We are very sorry yet happy to hear of Joe's passing. We have so many memories of all the farming years and the County fair and everthing else. May God bless his family and keep them strong. A special hug to Barb.
Maxine and Jim Ferron Ferron
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am sorry to see your dad's passing. He had a long life. I remember years of bowling with Joe and Monna. It was a lasting friendship for us. WE have many great memories. My sympathy to your family. It was great when you moved home. Marj M.
Marj Margelowsky
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Mr. Meyers passing. He was a very nice man. I have fond memories of going with my Dad to his farm to get vegetables every summer. My condolences.
Dan Beilfuss
June 2, 2021
The volunteers, flight team and board of Badger Honor Flight mourn the loss of their hero, Joseph Meyer. We are thankful for his military service and proud to have served him on his trip to Washington, D.C. on May 17, 2014.
Tammi Alexander, Badger Honor Flight
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
