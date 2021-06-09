Pokey, Joseph M.

BEAVER DAM - Joseph M. Pokey, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Joseph was born on July 13, 1931, the son of Frank and Mary (Stovel) Pokey. He was united in marriage to Irene L. Hoff on Feb. 20, 1954, at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Joseph spent much his free time drawing and was an incredibly talented cartoon artist. He also played the harmonica and could be found playing his favorite military ballads or songs from "The Sound of Music." When he wasn't playing the harmonica, Joseph spent much of his time golfing, when he was able, and especially enjoyed putting together puzzles.

Joseph is survived by his children, Jean (Randy) Schultz of Lomira, Michael Pokey of Newburg, and Patrick (Susan) Pokey of Columbus; six grandchildren, Nicole, Anthony, Michael Jr., Joshua, Jacob and Jonathon; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Matthew and Jayden; great-great-grandchildren, Carter and Harper; brother, James (Laverne) Pokey; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; parents; and other relatives.

