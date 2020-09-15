Schmidt, Joseph

BEAVER DAM - Joseph "Joe" "Schmidty" Schmidt, age 60 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Joe was born on July 4, 1960 in Beaver Dam, the son of Lawrence and Phyllis (Mayberry) Schmidt. He worked at and retired from John Deere in Horicon. Joe loved being outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting or doing yardwork. He also enjoyed motorcycles and going for rides with his dog, Wiggles.

Joe is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Phyllis, of Beaver Dam; daughter, Jayme Miller of Sun Prairie; brothers, Mark (Deborah) of Beaver Dam, Bill of Oklahoma, Michael of Beaver Dam and Jim of Fox Lake; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Tommy) Rogers, Matthew, Brianna and Mitchell; and further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by several relatives.

A memorial gathering for Joe will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.