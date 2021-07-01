Menu
Joseph Wedel
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Wedel, Joseph X.

BEAVER DAM - Joseph X. Wedel, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Joseph was born the son of Joseph A. and Margaret (O'Connor) Wedel on July 4, 1943, in Columbus, Wis. He was a 1961 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He was married to Carol A. Linde on July 14, 1962, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Joe was a lifelong farmer on the family farm, alongside his son, Greg.

Joe was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Wisconsin Badgers. He had a love of Belgian horses, having them on the farm his entire life. Joe loved and cherished spending time with his family. They will be left with memories of many good times that will bring smiles and laughter for years to come.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Greg (Marla) Wedel, Jackie (Todd) DeRoach, Jolene (Tim) Westerman and Maria (Brian) Genke; 14 grandchildren, Mitch, Heidi (Jake), Annette (Derek), Julia, Kaylin, Eric, Emily, Ben, Connor, Megan, Molly, Jack, Audrey, and Ella; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Nolan; siblings, John Wedel, Mary (Jim) Klatt, and Jeannette (Dennis) Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine, in infancy; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Wedel.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. The Rev. Will Arnold will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Froedert Hospital Foundation.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck graduated with Joe and had many good memories of Joe. I did not know Joe personally but knew he was a good person and a nice friend to Chuck. Carol, you have our sincere sympathy. May he Rest in Peace now.
Chuck and Diane Kuehl
School
July 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. It's never easy losing a loved one, but we must believe Joe is in a much better place. May God bless his family and help ease there pain. Thinking of you,
Jim and Maxine Ferron
Friend
July 1, 2021
Uncle Joe will be missed dearly! He was never without a joke or a smile. He loved life and his family. May all your sweet memories bring you comfort in the days and months to come.
Charlie & Chris Fisher
Family
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Joe. I still remember spending time on the farm and riding in the wagon behind the horses. He will be greatly missed. ❤
Joe and Jennifer Tomlinson
Family
July 3, 2021
Jackie, sorry to hear the news about your dad and the kids' grandpa - my thoughts are with you and your family.
Jeff Lunde
Friend
July 2, 2021
Carol, I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. Pat and I offer you our sincere sympathy.
Susanne Peck
Family
July 2, 2021
May you Rest in Peace Joe-- All the best to your family; you will be greatly missed.
Mary Jane (Nowak) Fabisch
Neighbor
July 2, 2021
