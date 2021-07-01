Wedel, Joseph X.

BEAVER DAM - Joseph X. Wedel, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Joseph was born the son of Joseph A. and Margaret (O'Connor) Wedel on July 4, 1943, in Columbus, Wis. He was a 1961 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He was married to Carol A. Linde on July 14, 1962, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Joe was a lifelong farmer on the family farm, alongside his son, Greg.

Joe was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Wisconsin Badgers. He had a love of Belgian horses, having them on the farm his entire life. Joe loved and cherished spending time with his family. They will be left with memories of many good times that will bring smiles and laughter for years to come.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Greg (Marla) Wedel, Jackie (Todd) DeRoach, Jolene (Tim) Westerman and Maria (Brian) Genke; 14 grandchildren, Mitch, Heidi (Jake), Annette (Derek), Julia, Kaylin, Eric, Emily, Ben, Connor, Megan, Molly, Jack, Audrey, and Ella; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Nolan; siblings, John Wedel, Mary (Jim) Klatt, and Jeannette (Dennis) Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine, in infancy; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Wedel.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. The Rev. Will Arnold will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Froedert Hospital Foundation.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.